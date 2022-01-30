

AmCham (American Chamber Of Commerce in Bangladesh) President Syed Ershad Ahmed





AmCham (American Chamber Of Commerce in Bangladesh) President Syed Ershad Ahmed, EBL (Eastern Bank Limited) Deputy Managing Director M. Khorshed Anowar and Mastercard Bangladesh Country Manager Syed Mohammad Kamal along with senior officials from respective organizations pose for photograph at the launching of Co-brand Mastercard World and Titanium Credit cards for AmCham member organizations. A first in the Bangladesh financial market, these cards are especially designed for AmCham member company employees and comes with attractive features and benefits.