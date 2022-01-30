Emirates restores flights to five African countries

Emirates resumed passenger operations between Dubai and five African countries: Ethiopia, Tanzania, Kenya, Zimbabwe, and South Africa starting from yesterday (Saturday).

The significant restoration of services included Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Dar El Salaam, Tanzania; Nairobi, Kenya; Harare, Zimbabwe; Emirates' three South African gateways Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

Flights between Dubai and South Africa started operating as a daily flight to and from Johannesburg, on Saturday and double daily services from Tuesday (February 1). Flights to and from Cape Town and Durban will operate daily from February 1, says a press release issued from its Dubai headquarters. Emirates also started to operate 10 weekly flights to Nairobi from Saturday, daily to Addis Ababa will from today (Sunday), five flights a week to Dar Es Salaam also from 30 today, six weekly flights to Harare, linked to its Lusaka service from today.

All passengers travelling from Emirates' African network with Dubai as their final destination require a 48 hour PCR test. Upon arrival in Dubai, passengers will undergo an additional Covid-19 PCR test and remain in self quarantine until the results of the test are received.

Passengers travelling from these destinations and transiting in Dubai are required to follow the rules and requirements of their final destination.







