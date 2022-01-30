Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 January, 2022, 1:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

AIBL holds annual business development confce

Published : Sunday, 30 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Business Desk

AIBL holds annual business development confce

AIBL holds annual business development confce

The Annual Business Development Conference 2022 of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) was held on Saturday on virtual platform. Chairman of the Bank Alhajj Salim Rahman was present as chief guest in the conference, says a press release.
The conference was presided by Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R. Chowdhury.
Members of the Board Alhajj Mohammad Abdus Salam, Alhajj Badiur Rahman, Alhajj Abdul Malek Mollah, Alhajj Md. Anowar Hossain, Alhajj  Engr. Kh. Mesbahuddin Ahmed, Alhajj Ahamedul Hoque and Alhajj Md. Rafiqul Islam participated on the conference.
Among others Deputy Managing Directors S M Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan and Abdullah Al Mamun, Senior Executives of Head Office, Zonal Head and managers of 201 branches of the Bank participated in the conference.
According to the un-audited accounts, total deposit of the Bank stood at Tk. 37,963 Crore after the end of year 2021. At the same period the Bank invested Tk. 34,443 Crore. Import and export of the Bank were Tk. 26,157 Crore and Tk. 13,579 Crore respectively.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IMO deletes more than six lakh provocative issues
Hong Kong economy grew by 6.4pc in 2021
Minister Group distributes winter clothes in Chuadanga
Rakuten Viber calls to protect students' data
Energypac sets up generator testing lab named after female engineer
Climate-vulnerable BD gets no request to stop Matarbari coal plant
AmCham (American Chamber Of Commerce in Bangladesh) President  Syed Ershad Ahmed
Qatar looks to profit from Europe gas fears over Ukraine


Latest News
Iraq air strikes kill nine suspects in deadly attack by IS
12 years to get COVID vaccine, booster dose now in 40s
Dhaka ranks 2nd worst in air quality index
Toyota heading to moon with cruiser, robotic arms, dreams
Madaripur road crash leaves five dead
Country's lowest temperature recorded in Tentulia
5 die at Mymensingh Medical COVID unit in 24 hrs
Global Covid cases surpass 372 million
India plans over $40b for food, fertiliser subsidy for 2022/23
13 killed as van overturns in Mexico
Most Read News
Ukraine leader urges West not to stir 'panic'
Population of Russian falls by 1.04 mn in 2021 in historic drop
Mrittunjoy's hat-trick puts Chattogram on top of BPL
Covid positivity rate rises to 33.37pc
Covid pill 'active' against Omicron: Merck
Bangladesh Awami Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash
Pentagon says Russian invasion of Ukraine would be 'horrific'
Empowering women through microfinance and a few questions
Erdogan fires controversial state statistics chief
Boris Johnson to urge Putin to 'step back' to avoid bloodshed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft