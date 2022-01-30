

AIBL holds annual business development confce

The conference was presided by Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R. Chowdhury.

Members of the Board Alhajj Mohammad Abdus Salam, Alhajj Badiur Rahman, Alhajj Abdul Malek Mollah, Alhajj Md. Anowar Hossain, Alhajj Engr. Kh. Mesbahuddin Ahmed, Alhajj Ahamedul Hoque and Alhajj Md. Rafiqul Islam participated on the conference.

Among others Deputy Managing Directors S M Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan and Abdullah Al Mamun, Senior Executives of Head Office, Zonal Head and managers of 201 branches of the Bank participated in the conference.

According to the un-audited accounts, total deposit of the Bank stood at Tk. 37,963 Crore after the end of year 2021. At the same period the Bank invested Tk. 34,443 Crore. Import and export of the Bank were Tk. 26,157 Crore and Tk. 13,579 Crore respectively.











The Annual Business Development Conference 2022 of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) was held on Saturday on virtual platform. Chairman of the Bank Alhajj Salim Rahman was present as chief guest in the conference, says a press release.The conference was presided by Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R. Chowdhury.Members of the Board Alhajj Mohammad Abdus Salam, Alhajj Badiur Rahman, Alhajj Abdul Malek Mollah, Alhajj Md. Anowar Hossain, Alhajj Engr. Kh. Mesbahuddin Ahmed, Alhajj Ahamedul Hoque and Alhajj Md. Rafiqul Islam participated on the conference.Among others Deputy Managing Directors S M Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan and Abdullah Al Mamun, Senior Executives of Head Office, Zonal Head and managers of 201 branches of the Bank participated in the conference.According to the un-audited accounts, total deposit of the Bank stood at Tk. 37,963 Crore after the end of year 2021. At the same period the Bank invested Tk. 34,443 Crore. Import and export of the Bank were Tk. 26,157 Crore and Tk. 13,579 Crore respectively.