Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 January, 2022, 1:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FSIBL wins Shariah Compliant Modern Bank of the Year award

Published : Sunday, 30 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Business Desk

FSIBL wins Shariah Compliant Modern Bank of the Year award

FSIBL wins Shariah Compliant Modern Bank of the Year award

First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) awarded 'Shariah Compliant Modern Bank of the Year' in Bangladesh Excellence Award-2021 organised by Bangladesh American Chambers of Commerce, says a press release.
Chief Guest M. A. Mannan, MP handed over the crest to Syed Waseque Md Ali, Managing Director, First Security Islami Bank Limited in the award giving programme organised in this regard on January 28, 2022 at Intercontinental Dhaka.
Among others, Md. Masudur Rahman Shah, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank along with other officials was present in the programme.
On the occasion of Golden Jubilee of independence and Mujib Shotobarsho, the program awarded and recognized 50 personalities and institutions for their remarkable contributions in their sectors.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IMO deletes more than six lakh provocative issues
Hong Kong economy grew by 6.4pc in 2021
Minister Group distributes winter clothes in Chuadanga
Rakuten Viber calls to protect students' data
Energypac sets up generator testing lab named after female engineer
Climate-vulnerable BD gets no request to stop Matarbari coal plant
AmCham (American Chamber Of Commerce in Bangladesh) President  Syed Ershad Ahmed
Qatar looks to profit from Europe gas fears over Ukraine


Latest News
Iraq air strikes kill nine suspects in deadly attack by IS
12 years to get COVID vaccine, booster dose now in 40s
Dhaka ranks 2nd worst in air quality index
Toyota heading to moon with cruiser, robotic arms, dreams
Madaripur road crash leaves five dead
Country's lowest temperature recorded in Tentulia
5 die at Mymensingh Medical COVID unit in 24 hrs
Global Covid cases surpass 372 million
India plans over $40b for food, fertiliser subsidy for 2022/23
13 killed as van overturns in Mexico
Most Read News
Ukraine leader urges West not to stir 'panic'
Population of Russian falls by 1.04 mn in 2021 in historic drop
Mrittunjoy's hat-trick puts Chattogram on top of BPL
Covid positivity rate rises to 33.37pc
Covid pill 'active' against Omicron: Merck
Bangladesh Awami Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash
Pentagon says Russian invasion of Ukraine would be 'horrific'
Empowering women through microfinance and a few questions
Erdogan fires controversial state statistics chief
Boris Johnson to urge Putin to 'step back' to avoid bloodshed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft