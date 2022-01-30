

FSIBL wins Shariah Compliant Modern Bank of the Year award

Chief Guest M. A. Mannan, MP handed over the crest to Syed Waseque Md Ali, Managing Director, First Security Islami Bank Limited in the award giving programme organised in this regard on January 28, 2022 at Intercontinental Dhaka.

Among others, Md. Masudur Rahman Shah, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank along with other officials was present in the programme.

On the occasion of Golden Jubilee of independence and Mujib Shotobarsho, the program awarded and recognized 50 personalities and institutions for their remarkable contributions in their sectors.





First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) awarded 'Shariah Compliant Modern Bank of the Year' in Bangladesh Excellence Award-2021 organised by Bangladesh American Chambers of Commerce, says a press release.Chief Guest M. A. Mannan, MP handed over the crest to Syed Waseque Md Ali, Managing Director, First Security Islami Bank Limited in the award giving programme organised in this regard on January 28, 2022 at Intercontinental Dhaka.Among others, Md. Masudur Rahman Shah, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank along with other officials was present in the programme.On the occasion of Golden Jubilee of independence and Mujib Shotobarsho, the program awarded and recognized 50 personalities and institutions for their remarkable contributions in their sectors.