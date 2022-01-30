Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 January, 2022, 1:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Gold demand soars on economic rebound: Industry

Published : Sunday, 30 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224

Gold demand soars on economic rebound: Industry

Gold demand soars on economic rebound: Industry

LONDON, Jan 29: Global gold demand soared in the fourth quarter of 2021 as inflation rocketed, helping to recoup much of the drop triggered by the pandemic, industry data showed Friday.
Viewed as a haven investment in times of economic unrest, gold saw demand surge 50 percent in the final three months of last year compared with the October-December period in 2020, the World Gold Council said in a report.
Overall last year, "demand recouped much of the Covid-related losses sustained during 2020", the WGC said, adding that total physical purchases jumped 10 percent to 4,021 tonnes.
Gold demand "in the consumer-driven jewellery and technology sectors recovered throughout the year in line with economic growth and sentiment, while central bank buying also far outpaced that of 2020", the Council added.
Looking ahead, it said expansion of 5G telecoms infrastructure should help support demand for gold in the sector.
"But demand faces some risks from a slowdown in China as well as Covid-related restrictions," the WGC warned.
Gold jewellery demand jumped by more than half in 2021 on strong buying in India and China, as celebrations including marriages postponed by Covid finally took place.
In India, "millions of people get married, and that involves a certain amount of gold", WGC spokesman John Mulligan told AFP.
Elsewhere, global bar and coin investment reached an eight-year high.
"Inflation concerns were a key driver, especially in the US and Germany, which both saw record annual demand," the report said.
However global holdings of gold exchange-traded funds -- that allow investment outside of futures market -- fell by $9 billion, or five percent, last year.
Overall, "gold drew direction chiefly from inflation and interest rate expectations in 2021", the WGC concluded.
Central banks are raising interest rates to combat decades-high inflation.
"Investment may struggle in 2022 amid competing forces but consumer demand should hold strong and central banks will likely keep buying." The gold price dropped four percent last year.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IMO deletes more than six lakh provocative issues
Hong Kong economy grew by 6.4pc in 2021
Minister Group distributes winter clothes in Chuadanga
Rakuten Viber calls to protect students' data
Energypac sets up generator testing lab named after female engineer
Climate-vulnerable BD gets no request to stop Matarbari coal plant
AmCham (American Chamber Of Commerce in Bangladesh) President  Syed Ershad Ahmed
Qatar looks to profit from Europe gas fears over Ukraine


Latest News
Iraq air strikes kill nine suspects in deadly attack by IS
12 years to get COVID vaccine, booster dose now in 40s
Dhaka ranks 2nd worst in air quality index
Toyota heading to moon with cruiser, robotic arms, dreams
Madaripur road crash leaves five dead
Country's lowest temperature recorded in Tentulia
5 die at Mymensingh Medical COVID unit in 24 hrs
Global Covid cases surpass 372 million
India plans over $40b for food, fertiliser subsidy for 2022/23
13 killed as van overturns in Mexico
Most Read News
Ukraine leader urges West not to stir 'panic'
Population of Russian falls by 1.04 mn in 2021 in historic drop
Mrittunjoy's hat-trick puts Chattogram on top of BPL
Covid positivity rate rises to 33.37pc
Covid pill 'active' against Omicron: Merck
Bangladesh Awami Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash
Pentagon says Russian invasion of Ukraine would be 'horrific'
Empowering women through microfinance and a few questions
Erdogan fires controversial state statistics chief
Boris Johnson to urge Putin to 'step back' to avoid bloodshed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft