Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) President Md. Rezaul Karim presiding over the 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Council at SCB Conference Room at Dhanmondi, in the capital on Saturday. The meeting reviewed the performances of the Council during the last one year. The meeting also discussed its interaction with Asian Shippers' Alliance (ASA) and Global Shippers' Alliance (GSA). The Meeting confirmed the minutes of the last AGM, passed the Annual Report of the Board of Directors for 2021, the Audited Balance Sheet and Statement of Accounts for the year 2020-2021 and appointed Auditors for the year 2021-2022.