Recipe
Tania Shermin is a renowned culinary artiste. She is regularly anchoring at cooking programme on BTV and ATN TV channel. She is also a trainer and assessor at BTEB (Bangladesh Technical Education Board) and the owner & CEO at Sunipun Culinary Institute also Treasurer of Cooking Association.
Ayr Fish Paturi in Cabbage Leaves
Ingredients:
Ayr fish - 6 pieces
Onion paste - 1 tbsp
Mustard pastes - 1 tbsp
Pesto paste - 1 tsp
Ginger paste - 1 tsp
Chili powder - 1/2 tsp
Turmeric powder - 1/2 tsp
Coconut Milk - 2 tbsp
Mustard oil - 1 tbsp
Salt- to taste
Cabbage leaves - 8 pieces
Barbati - 6 pieces
Method:
Carefully peel the cabbage leaves and boil them in salt water for 5 minutes. The Barbati must be boiled. The fish should be marinated with all the spices for 1 hour. Now put a little fish in the cabbage leaves wrap it well and tie it with Barbati. Now fry the fish wrapped in thick frying pan oil on low heat for 10 minutes. It should be inverted after 5 minutes.
Methi Kalia Duck Meat
Ingredients:
Duck meat - 1.5 kg,
Fenugreek Paste - 1/2 tsp
Onion paste - 2 tbsp
Garlic Paste - 2 tsp
Cumin Paste - 1 tsp
Coriander paste - 1 tsp
Chopped Onion - 1/4 cup
Dried chilli paste / powder - 1 tsp
Turmeric powder - 1 tsp
Mustard Oil - 1/4 cup
Whole hot spices (Bay Leaves, Cardamom, Cinnamon) - 2-3 pieces
For Foran Bagar Oil - 1/4 cup,
Chopped Onion - 1/4 cup
Whole fenugreek - 1/2 tsp
Crushed Garlic - 2 tbsp
Method:
Wash the meat well; add the paste of spices mix well. Add 1/2 cup water and cook on medium heat with a lid for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, keep medium heat, cover with hot spices and cook it another 10 minutes. Mix well and cover with 4 cups of hot water and cook it till boiled. When it is cooked, reduce the broth, when the oil rises to the top, when it is heated with mustard oil in another pot, fry it with whole fenugreek. Shake a little and keep the lid on low heat for 2 minutes.