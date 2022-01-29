Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 7:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Recipe

Published : Saturday, 29 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177
Tania Shermin

Recipe

Recipe

Tania Shermin is a renowned culinary artiste. She is regularly anchoring at cooking programme on BTV and ATN TV channel.  She is also a trainer and assessor at BTEB (Bangladesh Technical Education Board)  and the owner & CEO at Sunipun Culinary Institute also Treasurer of Cooking Association.


Recipe

Recipe

Ayr Fish Paturi in Cabbage Leaves
Ingredients:
Ayr fish - 6 pieces
Onion paste - 1 tbsp
Mustard pastes - 1 tbsp
Pesto paste - 1 tsp
Ginger paste - 1 tsp
Chili powder - 1/2 tsp
Turmeric powder - 1/2 tsp
Coconut Milk - 2 tbsp
Mustard oil - 1 tbsp
Salt- to taste
Cabbage leaves - 8 pieces
Barbati - 6 pieces
Method:
Carefully peel the cabbage leaves and boil them in salt water for 5 minutes. The Barbati must be boiled. The fish should be marinated with all the spices for 1 hour. Now put a little fish in the cabbage leaves wrap it well and tie it with Barbati. Now fry the fish wrapped in thick frying pan oil on low heat for 10 minutes. It should be inverted after 5 minutes.


Recipe

Recipe

Methi Kalia Duck Meat
Ingredients:
Duck meat - 1.5 kg,
Fenugreek Paste - 1/2 tsp
Onion paste - 2 tbsp
Garlic Paste - 2 tsp
Cumin Paste - 1 tsp
Coriander paste - 1 tsp
Chopped Onion - 1/4 cup
Dried chilli paste / powder - 1 tsp
 Turmeric powder - 1 tsp
 Mustard Oil - 1/4 cup
Whole hot spices (Bay Leaves, Cardamom, Cinnamon) - 2-3 pieces
 For Foran Bagar Oil - 1/4 cup,
 Chopped Onion - 1/4 cup
 Whole fenugreek - 1/2 tsp
Crushed Garlic - 2 tbsp
Method:
Wash the meat well; add the paste of spices mix well. Add 1/2 cup water and cook on medium heat with a lid for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, keep medium heat, cover with hot spices and cook it another 10 minutes. Mix well and cover with 4 cups of hot water and cook it till boiled. When it is cooked, reduce the broth, when the oil rises to the top, when it is heated with mustard oil in another pot, fry it with whole fenugreek. Shake a little and keep the lid on low heat for 2 minutes.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shawl still an adorable winter dress to wear
Recipe
Salt: Limit Your Intake
Shajgoj launches Revlon in BD
Recipe
How much sugar should we eat per day?
Dress as you like
Recipe


Latest News
BNP and its leaders are doing anti-state activities: Hasan
Fishing cat beaten to death in Natore
Textile millers oppose plan for gas price hike
21 die, 10,378 fresh Covid cases reported
273, out of 287 migrants on board that boat, were from Bangladesh
7 held for snatching valuables of two Indian students
A villain becomes CEC: Badiul hits back at Huda
Cold wave sweeps parts of Bangladesh
DU Chhatra League hall conference tomorrow
Dhaka Trade Fair to end its scheduled time
Most Read News
Ukraine leader urges West not to stir 'panic'
BNP must explain source of dollars paid to lobbyists abroad: PM
Ratnayake, Malinga named Sri Lanka coaches for Australia tour
New Covid variant 'NeoCov' found, 33% of infected may die
Putin, Xi Jinping to discuss on Ukraine
Chalachchitra Shilpi Samity election underway
10 held for bid to steal Tk 18cr of Walton, United Group
Italy to hire workers from non-EU countries including Bangladesh
4 Bangladeshi arrests for insulting Saudi national flag
7 Indians in US released from Border Patrol custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft