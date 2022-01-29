

Salt: Limit Your Intake

Salt in the diet can come from processed foods, either because they are particularly high in salt (such as ready meals, processed meats like bacon, ham and salami, cheese, salty snack foods, and instant noodles, among others) or because they are consumed frequently in large amounts (such as bread and processed cereal products). Salt is also added to food during cooking or at the table (soy sauce, fish sauce and table salt).

It's long been known that sodium increases blood pressure - particularly in people with elevated levels. However, not everyone responds to sodium in the same way. People with high blood pressure, diabetes and chronic kidney disease, as well as older adults and African Americans, tend to be more sensitive to the blood-pressure-raising effects of sodium. If you're sensitive to salt, limiting sodium intake is recommended - as you may be at a higher risk of blood-pressure-related heart disease.

For some time, sodium has been linked to high blood pressure, which causes damage to your blood vessels and arteries when chronically elevated. In turn, this increases your risk of heart disease, stroke, heart failure and kidney disease. Therefore, several health authorities have established guidelines for limiting sodium intake. A major source of sodium in most diets is added salt in the form of sodium chloride - which is 40% sodium and 60% chloride by weight.

Increasing production of more and more processed food, rapid urbanization, and changing lifestyles are transforming dietary patterns. Highly processed foods are increasing in availability and becoming more affordable. People around the world are consuming more energy-dense foods that are high in saturated fats, trans fats, sugars, and salt. At the same time, as their eating patterns shift, people are consuming fewer fruits and vegetables and less dietary fibre (such as whole grains), which are key components of a healthy diet. Fruits and vegetables contain potassium, which contributes to reduce blood pressure. High sodium consumption (>2 grams/day, equivalent to 5 g salt/day) and insufficient potassium intake (less than 3.5 grams/day) contribute to high blood pressure and increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Salt intake of less than 5 grams per day for adults helps to reduce blood pressure and risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke and coronary heart attack. The principal benefit of lowering salt intake is a corresponding reduction in high blood pressure.

Recommendations for salt reduction

* WHO recommends that adults consume less than 5 g (just under a teaspoon) of salt per day.

* For decades, health authorities have urged people to limit their sodium intake to control blood pressure. The WHO suggests consuming 2,000 mg (2 grams) of sodium per day, and the American Heart Association advises a much lower intake of 1,500 mg (1.5 grams) per day.

* For children: WHO recommends that the recommended maximum intake of salt for adults be adjusted downward for children aged two to 15 years based on their energy requirements relative to those of adults. This recommendation for children does not address the period of exclusive breastfeeding (0-6 months) or the period of complementary feeding with continued breastfeeding (6-24 months).

* All salt that is consumed should be iodized or "fortified" with iodine, which is essential for healthy brain development in the fetus and young child and optimizing people's mental function in general.

People with high blood pressure who consume more than 7 grams of sodium per day should certainly consume less. The same may apply if you have been instructed by your physician or registered dietitian to limit your sodium intake for medical reasons - as in the case of a low-sodium therapeutic diet.

Most of us are likely underestimating how much sodium we eat, if we can estimate it at all. The American Heart Association recommends no more than 2,300 milligrams (mg) a day and moving toward an ideal limit of no more than 1,500 mg per day for most adults. Keeping sodium in check is part of following an overall healthy eating pattern. If you have a medical conditions or other special dietary needs or restrictions, you should follow the advice of a qualified healthcare professional.

Misperceptions about salt reduction

* On a hot and humid day when you sweat, you need more salt in the diet: There is little salt lost through sweat so there is no need for extra salt even on a hot and humid day, although it is important to drink a lot of water.

* Sea salt is not 'better' than manufactured salt simply because it is 'natural': Regardless of the source of salt, it is the sodium in salt that causes bad health outcomes.

* Salt added during cooking is not the main source of salt intake: In many countries, about 80% of salt in the diet comes from processed foods.

* Foods high in salt taste salty: Some foods that are high in salt don't taste very salty because sometimes they are mixed with other things like sugars that mask the taste. It is important to read food labels to find out sodium levels.

* Only old people need to worry about how much salt they eat: Eating too much salt can raise blood pressure at any age.

Salt consumption at home can be reduced by:

* not adding salt during the preparation of food;

* not having a salt shaker on the table;

* limiting the consumption of salty snacks;

* Choosing products with lower sodium content.

Other local practical actions to reduce salt intake include:

* integrating salt reduction into the training curriculum of food handlers;

* removing salt shakers and soy sauce from tables in restaurants; Introducing product or shelf labels making it clear that certain products are high in sodium;

* advocating for people to limit their intake of products high in salt and advocating that they reduce the amount of salt used for cooking; and

* Educating children and providing a supportive environment for children so that they start early with adopting low salt diets.







