

Shajgoj launches Revlon in BD

"We couldn't be happier to have Shajgoj as an exclusive partner to serve Bangladeshi women with our iconic brand Revlon. We also considered Shajgoj because they have the capability to deliver true omnichannel (online and offline) experience to the customers," said Amit Kumar Guha, who is the Head of Sales and Marketing of Bangladesh Beauty Products Private Limited, which represents Revlon.

Shajgoj's Head of Business Development Farhana Preeti said Revlon being officially available in Bangladesh is like a dream coming true for makeup users.

"When we think classic and elegant in makeup, Revlon is the first name that comes to mind. Like many women in Bangladesh, Revlon was the first lipstick I purchased from abroad. This is like a dream come true for me and I believe for all of our customers: Being able to buy authentic Revlon products from a reputed beauty product platform like Shajgoj," Preeti said.

Shajgoj is also working to bring more world class makeup and personal care brands on its platform, she further added.

Shajgoj has a portfolio of over 400 local and international brands across makeup, skincare, haircare and wellness. According Shajgoj, the platform currently delivers a staggering 180,000-odd orders monthly.







