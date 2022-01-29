

Children friendly space key to ensuring rights of children

Elimination of child labour, child trafficking and all kinds of violence against children can help create a children friendly space, they said.

They remarked while addressing a multi-stakeholder consultations on implementation of National Plan of Action (NPA) to eliminate Child Labour and formulate Child Friendly Upazila at YWCA auditorium at Mohammdpur in the capital. INCIDIN Bangladesh organized the event with the support of Global March against Child Labour recently.

Of the country's total population, about 46% are children. Hence, necessary steps should be taken for ensuring quality life of children. If we fail to do it, it would be tough for us to achieve qualified leadership in the future, they observed.

They called upon all concerned to come forward for establishing the rights of children.

They told that the country's seventh-five year plan, National Children Policy 2011 and National Education Policy 2010 called for taking steps for improving the condition of children. Bangladesh also signed UN Charter on Child rights for ensuring the rights of children, they said.

Advocate Salma Ali, Co-chair, National Child Labour Monitoring Committee; attended as the chief guest while Dr. Mostafizur Rahman, Joint Inspector General of Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE); as a special guest.

Moderated by A.K.M Masud Ali, Executive Director of INCIDIN Bangladesh; Advocate Md. Rafiqual Islam Khan, Manager (Programme) of INCIDIN Bangladesh; Abdus Shahid Mahmood, Director of Bangladesh Shishu Adhikar Forum; Lima Ferdous, President, SWWN; ZM Kamrul Anam, General Secretary of Bangladesh Labour Foundation; among others, spoke.

Author: Freelance journalist





