Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 7:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Children friendly space key to ensuring rights of children

Published : Saturday, 29 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Md. Sazedul Islam

Children friendly space key to ensuring rights of children

Children friendly space key to ensuring rights of children

Civil Society activists called upon all concerned to play their due role in ensuring children friendly space in the country.    
Elimination of child labour, child trafficking and all kinds of violence against children can help create a children friendly space, they said.
They remarked while addressing a multi-stakeholder consultations on implementation of National Plan of Action (NPA) to eliminate Child Labour and formulate Child Friendly Upazila at YWCA auditorium at Mohammdpur in the capital. INCIDIN Bangladesh organized the event with the support of Global March against Child Labour recently.
Of the country's total population, about 46% are children. Hence, necessary steps should be taken for ensuring quality life of children. If we fail to do it, it would be tough for us to achieve qualified leadership in the future, they observed.         
They called upon all concerned to come forward for establishing the rights of children.  
They told that the country's seventh-five year plan, National Children Policy 2011 and National Education Policy 2010 called for taking steps for improving the condition of children. Bangladesh also signed UN Charter on Child rights for ensuring the rights of children, they said.
Advocate Salma Ali, Co-chair, National Child Labour Monitoring Committee; attended as the chief guest while Dr. Mostafizur Rahman, Joint Inspector General of Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE); as a special guest.     
Moderated by A.K.M Masud Ali, Executive Director of INCIDIN Bangladesh; Advocate Md. Rafiqual Islam Khan, Manager (Programme) of INCIDIN Bangladesh; Abdus Shahid Mahmood, Director of Bangladesh Shishu Adhikar Forum; Lima Ferdous, President, SWWN; ZM Kamrul Anam, General Secretary of Bangladesh Labour Foundation; among others, spoke.
Author: Freelance journalist




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SME Foundation finally creating SME e-database
Children friendly space key to ensuring rights of children
Artist Nabila Rahman’s solo abstract art exhibition
Sakshi Handa named top most global HR leaders in Bangladesh
New potential breast cancer drug identified
Lip care tips for women
Parenting tips to deal with teenagers
For fitness at-home workouts


Latest News
BNP and its leaders are doing anti-state activities: Hasan
Fishing cat beaten to death in Natore
Textile millers oppose plan for gas price hike
21 die, 10,378 fresh Covid cases reported
273, out of 287 migrants on board that boat, were from Bangladesh
7 held for snatching valuables of two Indian students
A villain becomes CEC: Badiul hits back at Huda
Cold wave sweeps parts of Bangladesh
DU Chhatra League hall conference tomorrow
Dhaka Trade Fair to end its scheduled time
Most Read News
Ukraine leader urges West not to stir 'panic'
BNP must explain source of dollars paid to lobbyists abroad: PM
Ratnayake, Malinga named Sri Lanka coaches for Australia tour
New Covid variant 'NeoCov' found, 33% of infected may die
Putin, Xi Jinping to discuss on Ukraine
Chalachchitra Shilpi Samity election underway
10 held for bid to steal Tk 18cr of Walton, United Group
Italy to hire workers from non-EU countries including Bangladesh
4 Bangladeshi arrests for insulting Saudi national flag
7 Indians in US released from Border Patrol custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft