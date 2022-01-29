Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 7:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Sakshi Handa named top most global HR leaders in Bangladesh

Published : Saturday, 29 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Women\'s Own Desk

Sakshi Handa named top most global HR leaders in Bangladesh

Sakshi Handa named top most global HR leaders in Bangladesh

Sakshi Handa, Human Resources director of Unilever Bangladesh Limited, has been recognised as the Top Most Global HR Leaders in Bangladesh by World HRD Congress, said a press release.
The certification is endorsed by CHRO Global and World Federation of HR Professionals.
Sakshi has been awarded for her excellent contribution and professional achievements as a purpose-driven thought leader in the field of Human Resource Development, especially in Bangladesh.
She will be officially conferred the title at the 30th Edition of the World HRD Congress and Awards Ceremony, to be held in March in Mumbai, India.
With 17 years of rich HR experience, Sakshi Handa is the HR director at Unilever Bangladesh since September 2019. In her last 15 years with Unilever across India and now Bangladesh, she has acquired deep expertise of partnering business and leading teams within South Asia. Her professional skills and experiences range from Business and Strategy, Mergers and Acquisitions, Change Management, Capability and Leadership Development, Employee Engagement, Employer Brand and Rewards.
A proud alumnus of 'DPS RK Puram', Sakshi earned her Master degree from the prestigious Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai and Bachelors from Indraprastha College for Women, Delhi University. She is an active Mentor for younger talent across the Organisation and prides herself for her core values of Courage, Curiosity, Care and Connect. Sakshi's motto is to 'Be More' and she brings it to life by being a 'Force for Good', volunteering for community and charity programmes with a deep intent of giving back, as well as through her writing, art, story-telling and wellbeing pursuits.
 'The Top Most Global HR Leaders' selection, is a part of World HRD Congress which marks its 30th year in 2022. It is an iconic listing of HR leaders and professionals who have created value with immense talent, ethical conduct and demonstrated standards of professionalism and performance.
In its three decades long journey, the World HRD Congress has been bringing together over thousands of professionals in attendance from over 133 countries and is one of the largest rendezvous for HR professionals globally.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SME Foundation finally creating SME e-database
Children friendly space key to ensuring rights of children
Artist Nabila Rahman’s solo abstract art exhibition
Sakshi Handa named top most global HR leaders in Bangladesh
New potential breast cancer drug identified
Lip care tips for women
Parenting tips to deal with teenagers
For fitness at-home workouts


Latest News
BNP and its leaders are doing anti-state activities: Hasan
Fishing cat beaten to death in Natore
Textile millers oppose plan for gas price hike
21 die, 10,378 fresh Covid cases reported
273, out of 287 migrants on board that boat, were from Bangladesh
7 held for snatching valuables of two Indian students
A villain becomes CEC: Badiul hits back at Huda
Cold wave sweeps parts of Bangladesh
DU Chhatra League hall conference tomorrow
Dhaka Trade Fair to end its scheduled time
Most Read News
Ukraine leader urges West not to stir 'panic'
BNP must explain source of dollars paid to lobbyists abroad: PM
Ratnayake, Malinga named Sri Lanka coaches for Australia tour
New Covid variant 'NeoCov' found, 33% of infected may die
Putin, Xi Jinping to discuss on Ukraine
Chalachchitra Shilpi Samity election underway
10 held for bid to steal Tk 18cr of Walton, United Group
Italy to hire workers from non-EU countries including Bangladesh
4 Bangladeshi arrests for insulting Saudi national flag
7 Indians in US released from Border Patrol custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft