

Sakshi Handa named top most global HR leaders in Bangladesh

The certification is endorsed by CHRO Global and World Federation of HR Professionals.

Sakshi has been awarded for her excellent contribution and professional achievements as a purpose-driven thought leader in the field of Human Resource Development, especially in Bangladesh.

She will be officially conferred the title at the 30th Edition of the World HRD Congress and Awards Ceremony, to be held in March in Mumbai, India.

With 17 years of rich HR experience, Sakshi Handa is the HR director at Unilever Bangladesh since September 2019. In her last 15 years with Unilever across India and now Bangladesh, she has acquired deep expertise of partnering business and leading teams within South Asia. Her professional skills and experiences range from Business and Strategy, Mergers and Acquisitions, Change Management, Capability and Leadership Development, Employee Engagement, Employer Brand and Rewards.

A proud alumnus of 'DPS RK Puram', Sakshi earned her Master degree from the prestigious Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai and Bachelors from Indraprastha College for Women, Delhi University. She is an active Mentor for younger talent across the Organisation and prides herself for her core values of Courage, Curiosity, Care and Connect. Sakshi's motto is to 'Be More' and she brings it to life by being a 'Force for Good', volunteering for community and charity programmes with a deep intent of giving back, as well as through her writing, art, story-telling and wellbeing pursuits.

'The Top Most Global HR Leaders' selection, is a part of World HRD Congress which marks its 30th year in 2022. It is an iconic listing of HR leaders and professionals who have created value with immense talent, ethical conduct and demonstrated standards of professionalism and performance.

In its three decades long journey, the World HRD Congress has been bringing together over thousands of professionals in attendance from over 133 countries and is one of the largest rendezvous for HR professionals globally.









