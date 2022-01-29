

Nissongater Kolotan

"When feet touch water, waives fall in dances

Rhythm in heart, though no one touches." (Translated)

In general we search a reason behind the cause. Like wave dance begins after the touch of feet. But without touch (without cause we can read) a man is observing waves in his inner sight. This is how a poet thinks and says.

This review is on the works of Young poet Mainuddin Sejan. The poet can hope further reply or push places counter questions to be asked, but this writing not to pick that way. We cannot define a poet in our style of judge only. Sejan's poetry book 'Nissongater Kolotan' hits the book market in 2019.

Cultivation of the poet's own style crowds in few verses and stanzas in poems--'Bismrito kobi,' 'Dwanda Samas,' 'Nistobda Abohe,' 'Bishonnatar Jholchobi,' and 'Melanokoli.' The poems also tell the details of poet's Sound of loneliness.

Sadness overflowed in whole of the book and this scatters the plots of poems' in many cases I think. In last two lines of the poem 'Korkot shopno' he writes: 'Its grief in which I pass through/After sadness, as in brief memories I grow.' (Translated) Or, in 'Akash kabaya' the poet writes: 'Lost myself in the far blue at lonely noon/ In between pain and panic this home is my own.' These lines mean some meanings and a poet can owns. But when in another poem 'Amar ami' he begins with sorrow again 'I curbed myself more and more..' shows the dominance of repetition, reader like me can want a move from that.

In few poems, the poet displays women in his own imagination and seems to be partiality to patriarchic attitude. Anyone may have thought of his/her own and can express those but as writer one also need to hold the position of human being. In easy way, I can say our presentation of human psychology to be inscribed on not the way a man think on woman or a woman think on man but it would be on human being.

The poet in his book loads many lines in the structures of 44 poems where plays of rhymes are few but most in free verses. Rhymes or free verse style are not the only the scales to judge a poet. As like the book title 'Nissongater Kolotan' we find scatter sound of words through the whole body of it. Though poet in this book released hundreds of words to make sound but he could take time to call those as his all for the book. But, in two poems-- 'Kolponai je aolpona ake,' and 'Elomelo Saat,' he inscribes and sets the brilliant way of one's creativity. In these two poems, he represents four scenes in lines of the first one as these hide more scenes to say, while in the latter one though the title refers to unorganized works but they clearly show strength of what a poet should have.

If anyone suggests closing a summary of this poetry work I will prefer to quote a line from 'Bishonnatar Jholchobi,' in ninth line of this poem the poet says:

"Lone Albatross in inner sea I become bagging the sorrows." (Translated)

A friendless in agony but lonely with unique feathers, a bird is flying over an emotion sea, who would tell, share and recite poems and wants to nest here. He wants to nest in Bangladesh, in readers' heart. Some poems sound! I bag some of those here.

















