The Jungle of Tall Grass

(Translated by Dr. Emdad Hossain)



I am walking on an open field to the horizon.

I am walking since my childhood.

Somewhere there is an oasis, somewhere mirage.



But why the path is not ending?

And I'm walking and walking, endlessly.



In my imagination, I can see a jungle of tall grass;

A brown teenage girl is waiting for me in that forest.

Seeing me, she is getting so busy.



At last I can see there is a river in front of me.

And the Jungle of the tall grass is afar after crossing the river.