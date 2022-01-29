|
The Jungle of Tall Grass
(Translated by Dr. Emdad Hossain)
I am walking on an open field to the horizon.
I am walking since my childhood.
Somewhere there is an oasis, somewhere mirage.
But why the path is not ending?
And I'm walking and walking, endlessly.
In my imagination, I can see a jungle of tall grass;
A brown teenage girl is waiting for me in that forest.
Seeing me, she is getting so busy.
At last I can see there is a river in front of me.
And the Jungle of the tall grass is afar after crossing the river.