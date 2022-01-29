Video
Home Literature

Frosty Maiden

Published : Saturday, 29 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
Rahaman Habib

I have said a crazy virgin
at frosty night.
'I have an woolen coat.'

She replied with smile.
'I need some cloth to
cover my abysmal &
acclivous body.'

I act like a gentle breeze.
'I have some food.'

She replied politely.
'I need food
to deserve my aptite.'

I have crossed
the abashment of my narrow mind
 & approach her with confident
in abbrevially.
'I have a dream
& a loving heart with life.'

But she deviate
from the expected with abhor
& leave the pronting speech.
'I have no love, no heart.
Only aptite & thirstyness.


