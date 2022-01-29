Frosty Maiden

I have said a crazy virgin

at frosty night.

'I have an woolen coat.'



She replied with smile.

'I need some cloth to

cover my abysmal &

acclivous body.'



I act like a gentle breeze.

'I have some food.'



She replied politely.

'I need food

to deserve my aptite.'



I have crossed

the abashment of my narrow mind

& approach her with confident

in abbrevially.

'I have a dream

& a loving heart with life.'



But she deviate

from the expected with abhor

& leave the pronting speech.

'I have no love, no heart.

Only aptite & thirstyness.









