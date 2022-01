Jingle Drops Jingle Drops

Falling all the night

On tin roof house

Tinkles my soul

Painting a dreamy night.



In Jingle sound I hear Arabian Night

Aladdin with a wonder lamp

Sinbad on sail

Taking the monsters in fight

With perilous voyage in surging tide.



Coiled inside the comfort of cozy quilt

Dreamy night passes so merrily

With the rhythm ringing abuzz

Taking me to a joyful world

Until I wake up rubbing my eyes.



The poet is a student of Class Six, Chittagong Grammar School (CGS)