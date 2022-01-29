|
Three rhymes of Masum Habib
|
Pew and Mini
My pet Mini
Calls mew-mew,
She loves milk
Her baby name's Pew.
Pew and Mini
Likes fry fish,
Both are clever
And very stylish.
Invite
Green land, green land
My Bangladesh,
Birds are chirping
Air is fresh.
Smell of flowers
The mind will be sing,
Come to our house
In the season of spring.
Beep, beep, beep
Beep, beep, beep
Tina has a jeep,
carries her doll
and flowers Tulip.
Beep, beep, beep
Water is deep,
Stop the car
and goes by ship.
Masum Habib is a poet, rhymer & translator