Three rhymes of Masum Habib

Pew and Mini



My pet Mini

Calls mew-mew,

She loves milk

Her baby name's Pew.



Pew and Mini

Likes fry fish,

Both are clever

And very stylish.





Invite



Green land, green land

My Bangladesh,

Birds are chirping

Air is fresh.

Smell of flowers

The mind will be sing,

Come to our house

In the season of spring.



Beep, beep, beep



Beep, beep, beep

Tina has a jeep,

carries her doll

and flowers Tulip.



Beep, beep, beep

Water is deep,

Stop the car

and goes by ship.



Masum Habib is a poet, rhymer & translator







