

The University Days

Memories glisten in my heart's wilderness.



Remembering -



Demonstrations by students, marches, rallies

Classmates' political debates...

Under the shadow of trees, lovers' romance!

Several tea hangoutson the campus grounds.



I remember -

Those were merry days, when skipping class was our norm,

No matter how iconic our teachers were!

New Year's titles on the department's bulletin board......

The ruckus among my friends, and sentiments galore.





Hence Best friends grew into lifelong partners, and

Reminiscencescarried on.



(Rubab Abdullah is a Bangladeshi-American Poet)









