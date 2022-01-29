Video
Man arrested for assaulting journo

Published : Saturday, 29 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Police arrested terrorist Khorshed Alam Masud on Friday from his Segunbagicha home in connection with the attack on former Finance Secretary of Bangladesh Crime Reporters Association (CRAB) Emdadul Haque Khan.
Hatirjheel Thana (OC) Abdur Rashid confirmed the information to the media and said, "Emdadul Haque filed a case (number 69) at Hatirjheel police station against Masud on Thursday, then Police arrested Masood from his Segunbagicha residence."
Emdadul was attacked at his home in Maghbazar on Wednesday night. Later he received treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital at night and filed a case against Khorshed Alam of an attempt to murder at Hatirjheel police station.
Crime Reporters Association (CRAB) also expressed concern over the attack on journalist Emdadul.
CRAB President Mirza Mehedi Tamal and General Secretary Asaduzzaman Biku and other leaders of the executive committee demanded exemplary punishment of Khorshed Alam Masud."  Hatirjheel police said Masud was a government official.



