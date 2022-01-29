

Juba League distributes blankets among cold-hit people

The organization distributed blankets to one thousand cold-hit helpless and distressed people at the Banani Model School ground.

On the same day, they also handed over blankets to the leaders of nine district units of Rangpur Division for the cold-stricken people of the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash said, "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman introduced the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution in January 1975 with the aim of establishing 'Sonar Bangla'. What is known as 'Second Revolution' is also known by many as 'BAKSAL'. But we forget the eternal significance of this second revolution. At its core was the realization of the just rights of the people, the establishment of a upright society and humanity."

Addressing the leaders and activists of Jubo League, he added that Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Bangabandhu, took over as the Prime Minister in 1996 and revived the spirit of humane Bangladesh by emphasizing economic development as well as public welfare programmes. With the recognition of an honest and efficient Prime Minister, she has earned the titles of 'Mother of Humanity', 'Leadership of World Humanity', 'Greatest Human Leader', 'Champion of Humanity' and many more. Our beloved country has also gained the recognition of a prosperous and humane state through its development theory and concerted efforts.

Sheikh Parash further said that one of the goals of the present Juba League is to lead the humanitarian movement of the state and to be sympathetic to the happiness and sorrow of the people by resisting the conspirators and counter-revolutionaries. To this end, Jubo League has already become 'Humane Jubo League' by implementing many humanitarian programmes. This trend must be continued.

At the time Juba League presidium members Rafiqul Islam, Abul Kalam Mohammad Ahsanul Haque Chowdhury, Joint General Secretaries Biswas Mutiur Rahman Badshah, Md Rafiqul Alam Joardar Soikot, Organizing Secretaries Kazi Mazharul Islam, Sohail Parvez, Professor Md Rezaul Kabir, Publicity Secretary Joydeb Nandi and leaders of central committee, Dhaka city committees and various district units were present.











