2 hospitalized with dengue

Two more patients were hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

They were admitted to two different hospitals in Dhaka. A total of 125 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country in the first 28 days of this year.

So far, 119 patients have left for home after recovering from dengue disease.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is six.

Of them, four are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while tow patients are receiving it outside the capital.








