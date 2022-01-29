Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 7:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

2 hospitalized with dengue

Published : Saturday, 29 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 293
Staff Correspondent

Two more patients were hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).       
They were admitted to two different hospitals in Dhaka. A total of 125 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country in the first 28 days of this year.
So far, 119 patients have left for home after recovering from dengue disease.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is six.
Of them, four are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while tow patients are receiving it outside the capital.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man arrested for assaulting journo
Chemicals in plastic may trigger obesity: Study
A large number of people visited trade fair
Juba League distributes blankets among cold-hit people
2 hospitalized with dengue
Film Artistes Association election concludes at BFDC
Omicron pushes West to reopen, Asia hunkers down
Law on EC formulation is a unique milestone: Quader


Latest News
BNP and its leaders are doing anti-state activities: Hasan
Fishing cat beaten to death in Natore
Textile millers oppose plan for gas price hike
21 die, 10,378 fresh Covid cases reported
273, out of 287 migrants on board that boat, were from Bangladesh
7 held for snatching valuables of two Indian students
A villain becomes CEC: Badiul hits back at Huda
Cold wave sweeps parts of Bangladesh
DU Chhatra League hall conference tomorrow
Dhaka Trade Fair to end its scheduled time
Most Read News
Ukraine leader urges West not to stir 'panic'
BNP must explain source of dollars paid to lobbyists abroad: PM
Ratnayake, Malinga named Sri Lanka coaches for Australia tour
New Covid variant 'NeoCov' found, 33% of infected may die
Putin, Xi Jinping to discuss on Ukraine
Chalachchitra Shilpi Samity election underway
10 held for bid to steal Tk 18cr of Walton, United Group
Italy to hire workers from non-EU countries including Bangladesh
4 Bangladeshi arrests for insulting Saudi national flag
7 Indians in US released from Border Patrol custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft