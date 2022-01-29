Video
Film Artistes Association election concludes at BFDC

Published : Saturday, 29 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 259

Voters and candidates at Film Artistes Association election in the city on Friday. photo : Observer

Voters and candidates at Film Artistes Association election in the city on Friday. photo : Observer

Voting in the much-hyped 17th Bangladesh Film Artistes Association election was held on Friday at Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) premises.
Starting at 9 am the voting in the biennale election were conducted under the strict security of police and Rab, along with added safety protocols due to the ongoing surge of COVID-19.
A total of 428 candidates are contesting from the two competing panels of Ilias Kanchan-Nipun and Misha Sawdagor-Zayed Khan, while actors Don and Harbola participated as independent candidates. As many as 184 artists were excluded from voting in this year's election.
Although the number of voters was poor since the election began in the morning, festive vibes at the FDC premise were seen with the arrival of the stars as the day progressed. Despite the various inconsistencies and allegations, many candidates said they were satisfied with the election.
Immediate-past president of the association and this year's presidential candidate Misha Sawdagor said, "I am satisfied with the management of the election. At the end of the day, we are artists. Whatever the panel is and whoever wins, we are all ourselves. Competing with Ilias Kanchan Bhai is something that I consider a big achievement for myself."
Eminent actor Ilias Kanchan, the other presidential candidate, said, "As Misha Sawdagor rightfully said, our identity is that we are artists. There is no room for any adversity among us. Whoever gets elected, we will move the association forward by cooperating with each other. Even if I win, I will be looking forward to Misha's advice."
Regarding the election, popular silver-screen actress Apu Biswas said, "After a long time, it feels really good to see such a reunion of our artists. I feel very good after entering FDC today. The election is being held very peacefully. Whoever wins, I hope they take the lead properly and work for the betterment of the artists."     -UNB


