Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 7:45 PM
Omicron pushes West to reopen, Asia hunkers down

Published : Saturday, 29 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 299

SEOUL, Jan 28: As Omicron pushes Western countries towards reopening, Asia is hunkering down, sharpening an East-West divide on the balance between public health, the economy and basic rights and freedoms.
While the highly transmissible coronavirus variant is accelerating the move toward living with COVID-19 in Europe and North America, life in much of the Asia Pacific is little less restricted - and in some cases even more restricted - than at the start of the pandemic.
The widening divide comes even as many Asia Pacific countries boast vaccination rates higher than those of their Western counterparts. The region's ultra-cautious stance two years into the pandemic raises questions about its endgame as border controls and strict social distancing rules, although credited with achieving some of the world's lowest death tolls, inflict growing social and economic costs.
In mainland China, authorities have doubled down on a zero-tolerance approach that has resulted in the near-total shutdown of international travel and the imposition of harsher and more frequent lockdowns.
Hong Kong, which is grappling with its biggest outbreak of the pandemic, has closed schools, bars and gyms and banned dining-in at restaurants after 6pm. The Chinese-controlled territory, long branded "Asia's World City," ranks among the most isolated metropolises due to some of the toughest quarantine and border rules on earth. In a slight reprieve, authorities on Thursday announced they would cut the city's mandatory hotel quarantine period for arrivals from 21 to 14 days.
In Japan, which is reporting close to 80,000 daily cases, borders remain closed to all non-residents, while "quasi-emergency" measures restricting opening hours for bars and restaurants are in place in 34 out of 47 prefectures.
South Korea, which like Japan has avoided full-scale lockdowns throughout the pandemic, requires arrivals to undergo 10 days of quarantine, limits private gatherings to six people, and banned restaurants, bars and gyms from operating after 9pm. Authorities, which on Friday reported more than 16,000 cases, are set to review the measures on February 6.
New Zealand, one of the most isolated countries during the pandemic, earlier this month postponed the release of new spots for its controversial quarantine lottery system - dismaying thousands of citizens stranded overseas who already face severe difficulties getting home.
In Europe, Denmark on Wednesday became the latest country to announce the end of almost all pandemic restrictions despite nearly 50,000 daily cases, a record high, following similar moves by the UK and Ireland earlier this month. Danish authorities said infections and serious illness had decoupled, while 30-40 percent of patients in hospitals with COVID-19 were there for other reasons. France also announced it would lift capacity for hospitality venues from next week.
Unlike in most of Asia, Europe and North America are largely open to quarantine-free travel for those who are vaccinated. In 2021, air travel in the Asia-Pacific was down 93.2 percent compared with 2019, according to the International Air Transport Association, by far the steepest decline of any region.
The relaxing of measures in many Western economies comes amid a growing belief that tightly controlling the spread of the variant is either practically impossible or no longer worth the economic and social costs.    -AL JAZEERA


