Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 7:45 PM
Law on EC formulation is a unique milestone: Quader

Published : Saturday, 29 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 294

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said the "Appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act-2022" will be considered as a unique milestone in the Bangladesh's history in ensuring the people's rights to vote.
"With the enactment of this law, Bangladesh will go one step ahead further to institutionalise democracy," he told a press briefing at his official residence here.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the Awami League extends its heartfelt greetings to all the members of Jatiya Sangsad, including the Leader of the Parliament, on the passage of the "Appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Bill-2022" in the House on Thursday.
He reiterated that the ruling AL, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is committed to ensuring democracy and peoples' rights to vote as per the country's Constitution.    -BSS


