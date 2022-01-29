Video
Saturday, 29 January, 2022
Home Back Page

BCL to hold hall unit conf amid C-19 spike

Published : Saturday, 29 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 314
DU Correspondent

Dhaka University (DU) branch of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) is going to hold a joint conference of 18 hall units tomorrow (Sunday) amid the rise of coronavirus infection in the country.
Obaidul Quader, General Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) will be present at the programme as the chief guest.
Besides, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, Presidium Members of AL, A F M Bahauddin Nasim, Joint General Secretary of AL, B M Muzammel Haque, Organizing Secretary of AL, Al-Nahean Khan Joy and Lekhak Bhattacharjee, President and General Secretary of BCL central committee respectively, will attend the conference as special guests.
As the coronavirus is growing like bushfire in the country the government issued a notification with a number of restrictions. The restrictions permit no religious, political, social and state events to have more than a 100 people. For this reason, the DU authorities also suspended in-person class activities and asked the students including the student bodies to shun gatherings on the campus.
Chhatra League sources said they would hold the conference only with the leaders and candidates of the eighteen halls without activists and the leaders of the university units.
However, Borikul Islam Badhon, President of Jatir Janak Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall Chhatra League, said around 350 candidates had applied for the President and General Secretary posts from all the eighteen halls for the next committees. Consequently, the number of participants in the conference will be more than five hundred.
The organization has selected the TSC premises as their conference place. But they are yet to take permission from the university administration.
Regarding the large gathering, DU Proctor Golam Rabbani on Wednesday said, "Restriction on public events amid the pandemic imposed by the government is applicable for all regardless of organizations, communities and opinions. "We seek cooperation from all sides and it is desirable from all quarters to maintain the restrictions," he said.
While talking to this correspondent Sanjit Chandra Das, President of BCL DU unit, said they would talk to the administration about the matter. Saddam Hussain, General Secretary of the unit, said they would ensure maintenance of health rules holding the programme on a limited scale.
DU Vice Chancellor Prof Akhtaruzzaman said, "It is expected from all sides to maintain health guidelines on the campus during the pandemic."
Nurul Haque Nur, former DUCSU Vice President (VP), said, "The university authorities doesn't behave equally with all students organizations."
Echoing the same, Rakibul Islam Rakib, Convener of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal DU unit, said it will be administration's partiality if they permit Chhatra League to hold such big programme.


