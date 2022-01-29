Video
Saturday, 29 January, 2022
Benzema cash seized by France in sex tape case

Published : Saturday, 29 January, 2022

VERSAILLES, JAN 28: French bailiffs have seized 230,000 euros ($260,000) from Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema over his conviction last year for complicity in a bid to blackmail former France team-mate Mathieu Valbuena with a sex tape, a source familiar with the case said Thursday.
A court ordered Benzema in November to pay a fine, damages and legal costs for pressuring Valbuena to pay off his blackmailers, as well as handing him a one-year suspended jail sentence.
Benzema "implicated himself personally, through subterfuge and lies, to convince his team-mate to submit to the blackmail", the court in Paris suburb Versailles said at the time.
Benzema has appealed the ruling, which came in the same year he made a stunning return to France's national squad after being dropped in 2015 over the blackmail allegations.
The 34-year-old has scored nine times for France since being recalled by manager Didier Deschamps for the Euro 2020 finals -- delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic -- making him the fifth-highest scorer in the history of Les Bleus.    -AFP




