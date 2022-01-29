Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 7:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Medvedev beats Tsitsipas to stand in Nadal's path to Slam greatness

Published : Saturday, 29 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 261

Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates winning the men's singles semi-final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on day twelve of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2022. photo: AFP

Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates winning the men's singles semi-final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on day twelve of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2022. photo: AFP

MELBOURNE, JAN 28: Daniil Medvedev won a tempestuous Australian Open semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday and will face Rafael Nadal, who is bidding to become the all-time men's Grand Slam leader, in Sunday's final.
World number two Medvedev beat fourth-ranked Tsitsipas 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 to reach his second straight Australian Open final.
Earlier the 35-year-old Spanish great powered past the Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
Nadal is level on 20 majors with his golden era rivals Novak Djokovic, who was deported on the eve of the tournament, and Roger Federer, who is absent with injury.
It gives the Spaniard an opportunity to go clear at the top in Sunday's final and add to his lone 2009 Melbourne Park crown in his sixth Australian Open final.
Medvedev was in a fiery mood and given a code warning after raging at the chair umpire during his clash with fourth seed Tsitsipas, whose father Apostolos was also given a warning for coaching from the player's box before inadvertently helping trigger his son's collapse.
Medvedev is shooting for back-to-back major titles after upsetting Djokovic in last year's US Open final.
Like in New York last September, when he stopped Djokovic from completing a calendar Grand Slam of titles, Medvedev will be trying to derail Nadal's tilt at making men's tennis history.
"I'm going to play against one of the greatest and someone going for the 21st Slam," Medvedev said.
"I'm ready, I know that Rafa is a very strong player and I need to show my best to try and win this match."
But Nadal said the Australian Open title meant more to him than a record 21 career Grand Slams.
"For me at the end it's about more than all these statistics, it's about being in the final of the Australian Open one more time. That means a lot to me," Nadal said.
"To me it's more important to be in the final of the Australian Open and fight to win another Australian Open than the rest of the statistics for the history of the sport.
"I just feel happy to be part of this amazing era of tennis, sharing all these things with another two players.
"That's it. In some ways it doesn't matter if somebody achieve one more or one less."
It has been an extraordinary effort from Nadal at the year's opening major, having to modify his game to compensate for a degenerative bone disease in his left foot that ended his 2021 season last August.
He then caught Covid in December which, he said, made him "very sick".
Yet Nadal brushed aside Berrettini's challenge with precision shot-making, while last year's Wimbledon finalist could not overcome his sluggish start.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iran into World Cup finals as Japan, South Korea move closer
Beijing Olympics ready to go but controversies, Covid weigh heavy
Benzema cash seized by France in sex tape case
Brazil's Alisson sees two red cards overturned in WC draw with Ecuador
Nadal on brink of history after beating Berrettini to reach Open final
Medvedev beats Tsitsipas to stand in Nadal's path to Slam greatness
Taylor banned over anti-corruption breaches
Morgan to miss rest of T20 series in West Indies


Latest News
BNP and its leaders are doing anti-state activities: Hasan
Fishing cat beaten to death in Natore
Textile millers oppose plan for gas price hike
21 die, 10,378 fresh Covid cases reported
273, out of 287 migrants on board that boat, were from Bangladesh
7 held for snatching valuables of two Indian students
A villain becomes CEC: Badiul hits back at Huda
Cold wave sweeps parts of Bangladesh
DU Chhatra League hall conference tomorrow
Dhaka Trade Fair to end its scheduled time
Most Read News
Ukraine leader urges West not to stir 'panic'
BNP must explain source of dollars paid to lobbyists abroad: PM
Ratnayake, Malinga named Sri Lanka coaches for Australia tour
New Covid variant 'NeoCov' found, 33% of infected may die
Putin, Xi Jinping to discuss on Ukraine
Chalachchitra Shilpi Samity election underway
10 held for bid to steal Tk 18cr of Walton, United Group
Italy to hire workers from non-EU countries including Bangladesh
4 Bangladeshi arrests for insulting Saudi national flag
7 Indians in US released from Border Patrol custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft