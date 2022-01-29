Video
Swadhinata KS aim to stay in good position in BPL football

Published : Saturday, 29 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 267

Swadhinata Krira Sangha, the new comer of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), will take to the field with an aim to stay good position in the league table of BPL.
The BPL will begin from February 3. Swadhinata Krira Sangha is going to make their debut in the prestigious professional league for the first time.   
Swadhinata Krira Sangha have come to BPL by virtue of emerging as champions in the second tier of Bangladesh Championship League 2020-21.
According to the new Bangladesh Football Federation bylaws, only the BCL champions will get promotion to the BPL football this year.
After being champion in the BCL, Swadhinata Krira Sangha also got the opportunity to participate in the Independence Cup and Federation Cup tournaments this year.
The club reached quarterfinal stage of both the tournaments showing their stunning performance. Though, in the battle of semifinals, they lost to Saif Sporting Club by an identical margin of 2-0 goals in the quarterfinal matches.
After participating those two major tournaments, Swadhinata KS got their confidence level high and upbeat to show good brand of football in the BPL. The players of the club have been working hard in the training session to make them prepared for the league.
Among the foreign players of the club, their Bosnian forward Nedo Turkovic is one of them who showed stunning performance in the Independence Cup and Federation Cup Football and his presence in the team must be motivated the others in the league.
Swadhinata Krira Sangha's general secretary Syed Saifur Rahman Tulu always staying with the team and supervising the players in the training venue.
Talking to BSS, the club's general secretary Tulu expressed his optimism about his team's good performance in the BPL.
He said the players have proved their worth by playing good brand of football in the last two tournaments and he hoped that the players would carry out this trend in the upcoming league and able to make a good position in the points table.
The Swadhinata KS's general secretary informed that his team has been taking preparation for the league since November 11 last year.
He said the current team included some young talented players who were also the part of Bangladesh Championship League.
The coach and officials of the club think the
players of the club have got their confidence level high than before after the
fighting performance in the two tournaments Independence Cup
and Federation Cup Football.     -BSS


