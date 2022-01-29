Mushi, Fletcher bring back Khulna in winning spree



Players of Khulna Tigers celebrating a wicket of Chattogram in the Bangabandhu BPL 2022 match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Friday. photo: FACEBOOK

Winning the toss Khulna invited Chattogram to bat first and restricted on 143 for eight. CC's big hitter Kennar Lewis returned to the dugout immediate after opening the account but it hardly could make any impact in the first half of the Chattogram batting innings since another opener Will Jacks and one-down batter Afif Hossain Dhrubo kept the team on the right track standing 57-runs' 2nd wicket partnership till Jacks's departure on 28 off 23 with four boundaries.

Afif however, missed a fifty for six runs, who faced 37 deliveries to send ball to the fence thrice and disappeared the ball in the crowd for couple of occasions. But next three batters Shabbir Rahman, Mehidy Miraz and Benny Howell were too quick to quit the 22-yard on four, six and five runs respectively to sent the CCs in the back foot.

Shamim Hossain also failed to create impact as he went on two while Naeem Islam's came of unbeaten 25 from 19 balls helped Chattogram to post a decent total 143.

Sri Lankan recruit Thisara Perera was the leading Khulna wicket taker, who scalped three for 18 while Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Nabil Samad, Mahedi Hasan, Seekkuge Prasanna and Forhad Reza took one wicket each.

Chasing 144 run's target, Chattogram lost their opener Soumya Sarkar early in the very 2nd over of the innings, who departed on one while Rony Talukdar was dismissed on 17 off 18 but after laying a solid foundation for side standing valuable 50 runs' partnership with Andre Fletcher, who picked up his fifty before getting out. The West Indian striker hammered 58 off 47 by six fours and two sixes.

Skipper Mushfiq and overseas player Seekkuge did the rest of the job. Seekkuge scored 23 off 15 while Mushi remained unbeaten scoring 44 off 30. Mr. Dependable articulated his 147 strike rated innings by four boundaries and one over boundary. Perera came in the crease after his compatriot Seekkuge's dismissal but hadn't face a single delivery as Mushfiq took the winning runs soon after his arrival in the middle as Khulna confirmed victory with six wickets and seven balls in hand.

Fletcher adjudged the Player of the Match for his dazzling innings.



Outstanding bowling spell of Thisara Perera followed by batting domination from Andre Fletcher and Mushfiqur Rahim aided Khulna Tigers to register six wicket's convincing victory against home team in the first Chattogram phase match of the BPL on Friday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.Winning the toss Khulna invited Chattogram to bat first and restricted on 143 for eight. CC's big hitter Kennar Lewis returned to the dugout immediate after opening the account but it hardly could make any impact in the first half of the Chattogram batting innings since another opener Will Jacks and one-down batter Afif Hossain Dhrubo kept the team on the right track standing 57-runs' 2nd wicket partnership till Jacks's departure on 28 off 23 with four boundaries.Afif however, missed a fifty for six runs, who faced 37 deliveries to send ball to the fence thrice and disappeared the ball in the crowd for couple of occasions. But next three batters Shabbir Rahman, Mehidy Miraz and Benny Howell were too quick to quit the 22-yard on four, six and five runs respectively to sent the CCs in the back foot.Shamim Hossain also failed to create impact as he went on two while Naeem Islam's came of unbeaten 25 from 19 balls helped Chattogram to post a decent total 143.Sri Lankan recruit Thisara Perera was the leading Khulna wicket taker, who scalped three for 18 while Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Nabil Samad, Mahedi Hasan, Seekkuge Prasanna and Forhad Reza took one wicket each.Chasing 144 run's target, Chattogram lost their opener Soumya Sarkar early in the very 2nd over of the innings, who departed on one while Rony Talukdar was dismissed on 17 off 18 but after laying a solid foundation for side standing valuable 50 runs' partnership with Andre Fletcher, who picked up his fifty before getting out. The West Indian striker hammered 58 off 47 by six fours and two sixes.Skipper Mushfiq and overseas player Seekkuge did the rest of the job. Seekkuge scored 23 off 15 while Mushi remained unbeaten scoring 44 off 30. Mr. Dependable articulated his 147 strike rated innings by four boundaries and one over boundary. Perera came in the crease after his compatriot Seekkuge's dismissal but hadn't face a single delivery as Mushfiq took the winning runs soon after his arrival in the middle as Khulna confirmed victory with six wickets and seven balls in hand.Fletcher adjudged the Player of the Match for his dazzling innings.