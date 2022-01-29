Video
Saturday, 29 January, 2022
Home Sports

Bangabandhu BPL 2022

ADRS substitutes DRS from Chattogram phase

Published : Saturday, 29 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 294
Sports Reporter

The first round Dhaka phase of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 had been highly critical in absence of umpire's decision review system.
Among the wrong decisions by on field umpires the 13th over of the match between Dhaka and Sylhet was the most wired. The first ball of the over hit the pad of Naim but after hissing the gloves and against bowling side's appeal umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat rose his finger, who gave another wrong decision in the same over, which also favoured the bowler. The penultimate delivery of that over found the pads of Andre Russell but it was a clear inside edge and umpire granted the LBW appeal! Russell therefore, returned yet before opening the account.
Because of huge volume of international actions and lack of sufficient man power, this year BPL failed to initiate the DRS system but the Technical Committee of the BPL Governing Council has decided to introduce the Alternative Decision Review System (ADRS) to assist in umpiring decisions from the first match of the Chattogram leg of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League T20 2022 between Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers on January 28.  
The technical committee convened a meeting to discuss implementation of ADRS based on the available technology on January 26, which was attended by captains, coaches and managers of all six participating franchises and representatives from the BPL Governing Council, the Playing Control Team and the BBPL production team. The initiative was supported and accepted by the franchises and subsequently incorporated in the tournament playing condition, says a BCB media release.
In replacement of Ball Tracking by Hawkeye, the MAT (Shaded area of Wicket to Wicket), Split Screens (Front & Side), Transparent view, Super Slow-Motion replays will be in use and in place of Snickometer/Ultra Edge, the Stump Microphone audio synchronized with video will be in use.
Each team will get two unsuccessful Player Reviews in each innings and the review request being made shall be no more than 15 seconds. The review only can be taken against LBW decisions.







« PreviousNext »

