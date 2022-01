Lifeguards and experts from ARION cetacean center rescue a small whale









Lifeguards and experts from ARION cetacean center rescue a small whale, apparently weak and injured, that got stranded on a beach in a suburb of the Greek capital Athens, on January 28, 2022. Aimilia Drougas, an oceanographer from the Arion cetacean rescue centre, identified the mammal as a Cuvier's beaked whale. photo: observer