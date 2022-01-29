Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 7:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Why clouds differ between Earth’s hemispheres

Published : Saturday, 29 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 278

Why clouds differ between Earth’s hemispheres

Why clouds differ between Earth’s hemispheres

BERLIN, Jan 28: You might think that clouds are clouds all over Earth, but that's not quite so. If you're in the Southern Hemisphere, the clouds there are different, more abundant, and more reflective than clouds found in the Northern Hemisphere, a fact scientists are well familiar with, but have not been able to fully explain.
Now, new research sheds more light on why clouds work differently in the two hemispheres, and in particular the role that updrafts play - the upward motion of warm air that leads to condensation and formation of clouds.
The study used three years of LIDAR and radar data (2018-2021) covering Leipzig in Germany, Limassol in Cyprus, and Punta Arenas in Chile - in the latter case, the longest dataset ever collected in the region, as part of DACAPO-PESO (Dynamics, Aerosol, Cloud and Precipitation Observations in the Pristine Environment of the Southern Ocean).
What makes the region so pristine - and this extends to the Southern Hemisphere as a whole - is that a high percentage of it is ocean rather than land. That means cleaner air, fewer aerosol particles for cloud droplets to freeze around, and brighter clouds.
"Clouds ice up much less in the mid-latitudes of the Southern Hemisphere and contain more liquid water at the same temperatures," says meteorologist Patric Seifert, from the Leibniz Institute for Tropospheric Research (TROPOS) in Germany.
"This means that they influence the incident sunlight and also the thermal radiation emitted from the Earth's surface differently than in the north."
The study found that the differences were most pronounced in the free troposphere, air massed at higher altitudes where it's less affected by local pollution. For temperatures between -24C and -8C (-11.2F and 17.6F), clouds over Punta Arenas formed ice an average of 10 to 40 percent less often than clouds over Leipzig.
This matches neatly with previous research, but the team also discovered something new. So-called gravity waves, uplifts of air created as westerly winds from the Pacific collide with the Andes, are an important factor as well as atmospheric pollution, especially when the air is even colder.
"By measuring the upward and downward winds within the clouds, we were able to detect clouds that had been influenced by these waves and filter them out of the overall statistics," says meteorologist Martin Radenz, from TROPOS. "This allowed us to show that these gravity waves, and not the lack of ice nuclei, are mainly responsible for the excess of cloud droplets at temperatures below -25C [-13F]."
The next question is whether this is exclusive to the landscape of Chile, or whether gravity waves are having an impact over the open ocean. Further measurements will be required to figure out how much of the excess liquid water in clouds is down to updrafts and how much is down to ice crystals.    -SCIENCE ALERT



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Why clouds differ between Earth’s hemispheres
10 Pakistani soldiers killed in checkpost attack
Covid fake news violates human rights: Pope
Australia’s A$1bn reef plan draws mixed response
A Palestinian youth holds rocks as he shelters himself from the rain
Pentagon chief orders reforms to reduce civilian deaths
Russia may invade next month
US bans China telecom over spying concerns


Latest News
BNP and its leaders are doing anti-state activities: Hasan
Fishing cat beaten to death in Natore
Textile millers oppose plan for gas price hike
21 die, 10,378 fresh Covid cases reported
273, out of 287 migrants on board that boat, were from Bangladesh
7 held for snatching valuables of two Indian students
A villain becomes CEC: Badiul hits back at Huda
Cold wave sweeps parts of Bangladesh
DU Chhatra League hall conference tomorrow
Dhaka Trade Fair to end its scheduled time
Most Read News
Ukraine leader urges West not to stir 'panic'
BNP must explain source of dollars paid to lobbyists abroad: PM
Ratnayake, Malinga named Sri Lanka coaches for Australia tour
New Covid variant 'NeoCov' found, 33% of infected may die
Putin, Xi Jinping to discuss on Ukraine
Chalachchitra Shilpi Samity election underway
10 held for bid to steal Tk 18cr of Walton, United Group
Italy to hire workers from non-EU countries including Bangladesh
4 Bangladeshi arrests for insulting Saudi national flag
7 Indians in US released from Border Patrol custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft