

Why clouds differ between Earth’s hemispheres

Now, new research sheds more light on why clouds work differently in the two hemispheres, and in particular the role that updrafts play - the upward motion of warm air that leads to condensation and formation of clouds.

The study used three years of LIDAR and radar data (2018-2021) covering Leipzig in Germany, Limassol in Cyprus, and Punta Arenas in Chile - in the latter case, the longest dataset ever collected in the region, as part of DACAPO-PESO (Dynamics, Aerosol, Cloud and Precipitation Observations in the Pristine Environment of the Southern Ocean).

What makes the region so pristine - and this extends to the Southern Hemisphere as a whole - is that a high percentage of it is ocean rather than land. That means cleaner air, fewer aerosol particles for cloud droplets to freeze around, and brighter clouds.

"Clouds ice up much less in the mid-latitudes of the Southern Hemisphere and contain more liquid water at the same temperatures," says meteorologist Patric Seifert, from the Leibniz Institute for Tropospheric Research (TROPOS) in Germany.

"This means that they influence the incident sunlight and also the thermal radiation emitted from the Earth's surface differently than in the north."

The study found that the differences were most pronounced in the free troposphere, air massed at higher altitudes where it's less affected by local pollution. For temperatures between -24C and -8C (-11.2F and 17.6F), clouds over Punta Arenas formed ice an average of 10 to 40 percent less often than clouds over Leipzig.

This matches neatly with previous research, but the team also discovered something new. So-called gravity waves, uplifts of air created as westerly winds from the Pacific collide with the Andes, are an important factor as well as atmospheric pollution, especially when the air is even colder.

"By measuring the upward and downward winds within the clouds, we were able to detect clouds that had been influenced by these waves and filter them out of the overall statistics," says meteorologist Martin Radenz, from TROPOS. "This allowed us to show that these gravity waves, and not the lack of ice nuclei, are mainly responsible for the excess of cloud droplets at temperatures below -25C [-13F]."

