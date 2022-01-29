Video
Russia may invade next month

Biden warns; Moscow softens tone on Ukraine

Published : Saturday, 29 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 284

WASHINGTON, Jan 28: US President Joe Biden has warned there is a "distinct possibility" Russia might invade Ukraine next month, the White House says.  Russia meanwhile says it sees "little ground for optimism" in resolving the crisis after the US rejected Russia's main demands.
The build-up of tens of thousands of Russian troops on Ukraine's borders in recent weeks has stoked fears of an invasion. Russia denies it is planning an attack. The US president made the comments in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday.
"President Biden said that there is a distinct possibility that the Russians could invade Ukraine in February," White House National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said.  "He has said this publicly and we have been warning about this for months."
During their talk, President Biden "reaffirmed the readiness of the United States along with its allies and partners to respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine", a White House statement said. Zelensky said they "discussed recent diplomatic efforts on de-escalation and agreed on joint actions for the future".
Meanwhile, Russia on Friday sent its strongest signal so far that it is willing to engage with U.S. security proposals and reiterated that it does not want the war over Ukraine.
"If it depends on Russia, then there will be no war. We don't want wars. But we also won't allow our interests to be rudely trampled, to be ignored," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian radio stations in an interview. Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border as it presses demands for a redrawing of post-Cold War security arrangements in Europe.
The United States and its allies have warned President Vladimir Putin that Russia will face swift and tough economic sanctions if he attacks Ukraine. Lavrov said the West was ignoring Russia's interests but there was at least "something" in written responses submitted by the United States and NATO on Wednesday to Russia's proposals.    -REUTERS


