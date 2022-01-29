Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 7:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US bans China telecom over spying concerns

Published : Saturday, 29 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 319

BEIJING, Jan 28:  China Unicom said Friday there were no "justifiable grounds" for a US order that banned the company from operating in the country on national security concerns.
The decision by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday was the latest broadside in a standoff that has seen Beijing and Washington clash over trade, technology, human rights and other issues.
The United States has previously cited national security fears to restrict the operations of China's big three state-owned mobile carriers as well as tech giant Huawei, which claims to be a private company.
State-owned China Telecom and China Mobile are already barred from doing business in the United States, while Huawei is labouring under sanctions that have crippled its smartphone business.
China Unicom said in a statement to AFP that the FCC's decision was "without any justifiable grounds and without affording required due process".
Its US subsidiary "has a good record of complying with relevant US laws and regulations and providing telecommunication services and solutions as a reliable partner of its customers in the past two decades", the company added.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Why clouds differ between Earth’s hemispheres
10 Pakistani soldiers killed in checkpost attack
Covid fake news violates human rights: Pope
Australia’s A$1bn reef plan draws mixed response
A Palestinian youth holds rocks as he shelters himself from the rain
Pentagon chief orders reforms to reduce civilian deaths
Russia may invade next month
US bans China telecom over spying concerns


Latest News
BNP and its leaders are doing anti-state activities: Hasan
Fishing cat beaten to death in Natore
Textile millers oppose plan for gas price hike
21 die, 10,378 fresh Covid cases reported
273, out of 287 migrants on board that boat, were from Bangladesh
7 held for snatching valuables of two Indian students
A villain becomes CEC: Badiul hits back at Huda
Cold wave sweeps parts of Bangladesh
DU Chhatra League hall conference tomorrow
Dhaka Trade Fair to end its scheduled time
Most Read News
Ukraine leader urges West not to stir 'panic'
BNP must explain source of dollars paid to lobbyists abroad: PM
Ratnayake, Malinga named Sri Lanka coaches for Australia tour
New Covid variant 'NeoCov' found, 33% of infected may die
Putin, Xi Jinping to discuss on Ukraine
Chalachchitra Shilpi Samity election underway
10 held for bid to steal Tk 18cr of Walton, United Group
Italy to hire workers from non-EU countries including Bangladesh
4 Bangladeshi arrests for insulting Saudi national flag
7 Indians in US released from Border Patrol custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft