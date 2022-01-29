

Yemeni pro-government fighters from the UAE-trained Giants Brigade









Yemeni pro-government fighters from the UAE-trained Giants Brigade, gather on the outskirts of Ataq city, east of the Red Sea port of Aden, on their way to the frontline facing pro-Iran Huthi fighters, on January 28, 2022. The clashes are part of a major escalation in the seven-year war after the Iran-backed Huthis, following a series of territorial defeats, launched a deadly drone-and-missile attack on the UAE last week. photo : AFP