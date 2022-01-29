25 homeless families get houses in Joypurhat

JOYPURHAT, Jan 28: Some 25 landless and homeless families in Sadar Upazila of the district are going to get houses as special gift of Prime Minister on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The houses will be given under the Ashrayan-2 Project under Prime Minister's Office in Ramkrishnapur and Bhanaikulia villages, said Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Arafat Hossain, after visiting the project area on Thursday.

Joypurhat-1 Constituency Member of Parliament Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman S M Solaiman Ali also visited the project.