Fishers, farmers of Bagmara benefit from rubber dam



The rubber dam constructed at Naldanga of Natore. photo: observer

Earlier, huge fertile lands besides both banks of the river would remain uncultivated after the rainy season due to lack of water. Boro paddy would be cultivated on its bed. Fishermen shifted to other professions.

A recent visit to different areas of the upazila found water of the Fakirani River flowing smoothly.

The Fakirani River is a tributary of the Atrai River that flows through Naogaon. The river also joins the Padma River in Rajshahi through Mohanganj and Nauhata.

Saiful Islam, deputy assistant engineer of BMDA (Barind Multipurpose Development Authority) in Bagmara Upazila, said, earlier thousands of farmers in the area near the river had no work to do after the rainy season; they could not do any farming in the area adjacent to the river because of water crisis.

He further said, the construction of rubber dam in Naldanga area of Natore two years back under the initiative of the BMDA has opened the fortune to thousands of farmers in Naldanga, Bagmara and Manda areas; now they are able to produce about 14/15 types of Rabi crops including potato, brinjal, and onion in char areas of the river; and Rabi crops are cultivated in about 25,000 hectares of land in three upazilas.

Also fishermen in these areas are earning their livelihood by fishing in the river for the whole year. Farmers Aminul Haque, Yasin Ali and Quddus of Kacharikoalipara said, now there is water in the river because of the rubber dam; and farmers along the river banks are cultivating various Rabi crops.

A fisherman, Jewel said, many ponds have been washed away due to heavy rainfall; but fishermen are netting fishes in the full water river. The rubber dam has become a blessing to them, he further said.

Rezaul Karim, assistant engineer of BMDA-Bagmara, said, with the launching of the rubber dam, low-income people including farmers and fishermen are getting benefits; and additional crop productions have been possible in agriculture and fishery sectors.

He further said, if the rubber dam project is further expanded and the flow of water inside the canal adjacent to the river is increased through power pump, it will be possible to bring at least five kilometres of fertile land under cultivation.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Rajibur Rahman said, the BMDA's rubber dam project is benefiting low-income people including farmers and fishermen; the rubber dam project is a landmark step of the government; if the project is further expanded in a planned way, it will be possible to bring many more uncultivated lands under cultivation during the dry season.







BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, Jan 28: The construction of rubber dam in Natore has created water flow in the small Fakirani River in Bagmara Upazila of the district. Both farmers and fishermen are benefiting from this dam.Earlier, huge fertile lands besides both banks of the river would remain uncultivated after the rainy season due to lack of water. Boro paddy would be cultivated on its bed. Fishermen shifted to other professions.A recent visit to different areas of the upazila found water of the Fakirani River flowing smoothly.The Fakirani River is a tributary of the Atrai River that flows through Naogaon. The river also joins the Padma River in Rajshahi through Mohanganj and Nauhata.Saiful Islam, deputy assistant engineer of BMDA (Barind Multipurpose Development Authority) in Bagmara Upazila, said, earlier thousands of farmers in the area near the river had no work to do after the rainy season; they could not do any farming in the area adjacent to the river because of water crisis.He further said, the construction of rubber dam in Naldanga area of Natore two years back under the initiative of the BMDA has opened the fortune to thousands of farmers in Naldanga, Bagmara and Manda areas; now they are able to produce about 14/15 types of Rabi crops including potato, brinjal, and onion in char areas of the river; and Rabi crops are cultivated in about 25,000 hectares of land in three upazilas.Also fishermen in these areas are earning their livelihood by fishing in the river for the whole year. Farmers Aminul Haque, Yasin Ali and Quddus of Kacharikoalipara said, now there is water in the river because of the rubber dam; and farmers along the river banks are cultivating various Rabi crops.A fisherman, Jewel said, many ponds have been washed away due to heavy rainfall; but fishermen are netting fishes in the full water river. The rubber dam has become a blessing to them, he further said.Rezaul Karim, assistant engineer of BMDA-Bagmara, said, with the launching of the rubber dam, low-income people including farmers and fishermen are getting benefits; and additional crop productions have been possible in agriculture and fishery sectors.He further said, if the rubber dam project is further expanded and the flow of water inside the canal adjacent to the river is increased through power pump, it will be possible to bring at least five kilometres of fertile land under cultivation.Upazila Agriculture Officer Rajibur Rahman said, the BMDA's rubber dam project is benefiting low-income people including farmers and fishermen; the rubber dam project is a landmark step of the government; if the project is further expanded in a planned way, it will be possible to bring many more uncultivated lands under cultivation during the dry season.