Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 7:42 PM
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Saturday, 29 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondents

Khorshed Alam
DUMURIA, KHULNA: Dr Md Khorshed Alam, the founding president of Kharnia Union Unit Awami League in Dumuria Upazila of the district, died of old-age complications at 10am on Thursday. He was 92.
His namaz-e-janaza was held after Magrib prayer on Thursday. Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area. He left behind his wife, three sons, grandchildren, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.
Shafiqul Islam
LAXMIPUR: Shafiqul Islam, head teacher of Daulat Khan Government High School in Bhola and former teacher of Adarsha Samad Government High School in the district, died of heart failure at Laxmipur Sadar Hospital on Wednesday night. He was 56.
His first namaz-e-janaza was held on Adarsha Samad Government High School Field in the district on Thursday morning.
Later, he was buried at his family graveyard at Dulalpur in Brahmapara Upazila of Cumilla District on Thursday afternoon after holding his second namaz-e-janaza on Dulalpur Hafezia Orphanage.  


