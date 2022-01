DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA, Jan 28: A mobile court here on Tuesday fined nine brick kilns Tk 29 lakh in Daulatpur Upazila of the district.

The mobile court of the Environment Department conducted a drive in Rifaitpur, Daulatpur, Sadipur and Jayrampur area and fined them the amount on charge of burning wood instead of coal.

Executive Magistrate Saida Parveen and Deputy Director of District Environment Department Ataur Rahman led the operation in these brick kilns.