Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 7:42 PM
Three found dead in three districts

Published : Saturday, 29 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 241
Our Correspondents

Three people including a newborn baby have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Jamalpur, Sirajganj and Patuakhali, in two days.
SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A man was found dead in Sarishabari Upazila of the district.
Locals recovered his body from the Subarnakhali River in Pogaldigha Union of the upazila on Thursday morning after 18 hours of his missing.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Latif Bepari, 60, son of late Yakub Ali Mandol, a resident of Bhurarbari Village under Sarishabari Municipality. He was a trader of chicken and duck by profession.  
Quoting locals, Pogaldigha Union Parishad (UP) Member Mobarak Hossain said Abdul Latif along with his ducks was sitting beside the Subarnakhali River at around 2pm on Wednesday. At that time, one of his ducks jumped into the river. To catch it, Abdul Latif also jumped there, but went missing.     
Being informed, a team of divers from the local fire service station rushed in and conducted a rescue operation, but could not able to find him.
Later, some fishermen spotted the body of Abdul Latif in the river under the Boyra Bridge on Thursday morning. Locals recovered the body from the river then and informed police, the UP member added.
Police, however, handed over the body to the deceased's family members.  Tarakandi Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Inspector Abdul Latif confirmed the incident.  
SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the body of a newborn child from a cropland in the district on Wednesday noon.
The identity of the deceased, aged about one day, could not be known immediately.
Sirajganj Town No. 1 Police Outpost In-Charge Asim Al-Bari said locals spotted the body of the newborn baby inside a shopping bag at a cropland at Bottala in Janpur Moholla under Sirajganj Municipality at around 12pm and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, police are investigating the matter and necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the official added.
BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the hanging body of a young man in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Mehedi Hasan, 22, son of Faruque Sarder, a resident of Shoula Village under Kalaiya Union in the upazila. Police and local sources said a neighbour of Mehedi Hasan spotted the body hanging from a tree nearby the house at dawn.
Hearing his scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body at around 8:30am and sent it to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, police are investigating the matter.
Officer-in-Charge of Bauphal Police Station Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.




