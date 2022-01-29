Covid-19: Four more people die, 1,180 more infected in 9 dists

Four more people died of and 1,180 more have been infected with the coronavirus in nine districts- eight districts under Rajshahi Division and Bhola District, in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.

RAJSHAHI: Two more people died of and 1,121 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.

Two more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Friday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Friday morning.

He said one person who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while remaining another had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Of the deceased, one was from Kushtia and another from Pabna districts.

Eight more patients were admitted to the Covid-19 unit at the hospital during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of admitted patients to 49 here, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, total of 1,121 more people have tested positive for the virus in all eight districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,07,720 in the division since the pandemic began in March, 2020.

The new positive cases are showing a rising trend compared to the previous day's figure of 1,053, said Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, divisional director of health.

Of the 1,121 new cases, 378 were detected in Rajshahi including 345 in the city, followed by 209 in Pabna, 166 in Bogura, 120 in Naogaon, 96 in Sirajganj, 64 in Natore, 49 in Chapainawabganj and 39 in Joypurhat districts.

With the newly detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 30,997 in Rajshahi including 25,386 in the city, 5,916 in Chapainawabganj, 7,096 in Naogaon, 8,829 in Natore, 5,095 in Joypurhat, 23,555 in Bogura, 12,145 in Sirajganj and 14,087 in Pabna districts of the division.

A total of 1,700 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of the total deceased, 691 were from Bogura, 328 from Rajshahi including 210 in the city and 175 from Natore districts, Dr Talukder added.

On the other hand, the recovery count rose to 97,911 in the division after 264 patients were discharged from the hospitals on the same day.

Besides, all the positive cases of Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 24,115 were kept in isolation units of different dedicated hospitals for institutional quarantine. Of them, 20,305 have by now been released.

Some 453 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 124 others were released from isolation during the same time.

A total of 1,19,300 people have, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10, 2020 to prevent community transmission of the deadly virus.

Of them, 1,15,203 have by now been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their quarantine period.

BOGURA: One more person died of and 166 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours till Friday noon.

An elderly woman died of the virus on Thursday night while undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in the district town.

The deceased was identified as Badrunnesa, 90, a resident of Sadar Upazila in the district.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus now stand at 691 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 166 more people have contracted the coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Friday noon.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 23,547 here.

Bogura Civil Surgeon's (CS) office sources confirmed the information on Friday noon.

According to the CS office sources, a total of 403 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 166 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 41.19 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 107 are in Sadar, 19 in Shajahanpur, 15 in Gabtali, 12 in Dupchanchia, five in Kahalu, four in Adamdighi, three in Dhunat and one in Sherpur districts.

On the other hand, some 30 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 21,398 in the district.

Currently, some 89 patients are undergoing treatment at three designated hospitals in the district.

BHOLA: One more person died of and 59 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.

An elderly man died of the virus at Bhola Sadar Hospital in the district town on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment.

The deceased was identified as Abu Taher, 65, a resident of Purba Ilisha Union in Sadar Upazila of the district.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus now stand at 92 in the district.

Of the total deceased, 74 were from Sadar, five Daulatkhan, Char Fasson and Lalmohan each, two from Borhanuddin and one from Monpura upazilas.

At least 90 more people died with the virus symptoms in the district.

Meanwhile, some 59 more people have contracted the virus in the district in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 7,176 in the district.

Bhola CS office sources confirmed the information on Friday morning.

According to the CS office sources, a total of 142 samples have been tested here in the last 24 hours where 59 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 42.54 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 28 are in Sadar, 16 in Char Fasson, four in Lalmohan and Monpura each, three in Daulatkhan and Borhanuddin each, and one in Tazumuddin upazilas.

Among the total infected, 6,778 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

Some 398 patients are now undergoing treatment at different hospitals and their respective homes in the district.

A total of 35,591 samples have, so far, been tested for the virus in the district, the CS office sources added.









