Public suffering acute for occupied footpath at Sreepur



The footpath occupied by fruit shops in Sreepur Upazila. photo: observer

Thousands of floating shops are sitting everyday along both sides of important roads of the much-used intersection. Trading worth lakhs of taka is taking place in these shops, allegedly with the support of a section of the local administration. Traffic jam and occupied walkways are causing the public suffering, it was seen.

Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway is via Mawna Chourasta. The intersection also links Mawna Kaliakoir Road and Mawna Barami Road. Everyday thousands of people make their communication through the intersection on different purposes including business. Taking this huge moving of people as advantage, footpath traders are sitting with different types of goods. The roads are kept occupied everyday from morning to late night.

About 500 gauges of two-lane Kaliakoir Road has been occupied. It is the same case of Sreepur-Dhaka road. Besides, different CNG and auto-rickshaw stands have been raised on the road.

According to allegation, managing the administration different market authorities are allowing such footpath and sidewalk shops. They are realising Tk 100-200 from each shop per day. This amount of toll is being taken daily from 1,000 shops. An amount of the daily collected toll is going to pockets of some local powerful leaders and highway police.

Industrial goods-laden vehicles, students of different schools, fire-services transports, and hospital patients are getting trapped in traffic jam.

Trader Firoz Ahmed at the Chourasta said, among thousands of problems, traffic jam is the most; it is heartening that after footpaths, now roads are being occupied; women and children are suffering immensely; and many women fall victims to snatching every day.

Owner of Mawna City Hospital Abdul Malek said, about one kilometre distance ranging from Mawna Chourasta to Fire Services office is very important; about 12 hospitals and the Fire Service Office are located in this road stretch; rushing fire service vehicles on the way to any fire incident spot get stranded because of traffic jam; along with this, hospital patients are also suffering.

If roads would be freed, all could move freely, he added.

Local women rights activist Sahida Aktar Swarna said, now it is very difficult to move at Mawna Chourasta; trading is going on by occupying footpaths and roads; but all are silent. "We demand freeing footpaths and roads at any cost," she added.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mawna Highway Police Station Kamal Hossain denied toll taking allegation, saying, police do not take money from anyone; sometimes, shops are demolished, but they resume sitting again; in fact, traffic jam cannot be curbed because of them.

Sreepur Poura-Mayor Anisur Rahman said, "The public suffering has drawn our attention. Illegal occupations will be removed soon."









