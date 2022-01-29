Man drowns in Barishal

BARISHAL, Jan 28: A man drowned in a canal in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Md Sumon Hawlader, 29, son of Kanchan Hawlader, a resident of Kanki Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bakerganj Police Station Alauddin Milon said Sumon fell in the Kanki Canal in the evening while he was performing ozu for Magrib prayer.

Being informed, a team of divers from local fire service station rushed in, and recovered his body from the canal at around 10pm after six hours of frantic report.

However, the body was handed over the deceased's family members as no complaint was filed in this connection, the OC added.

The family members said Sumon was an epilepsy patient.













