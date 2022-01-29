Farmers get good price for advance watermelon at Ukhiya



A watermelon field in Ukhiya Upazila. photo: observer

According to Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) office sources in the upazila, rich species of watermelon has been cultivated in five unions of the upazila. This Rabi season, 60 acres of land have been brought under the watermelon in these unions, higher by 10 ha than last year's target.

During a recent visit, watermelon was seen farmed in Motherbunia, Chhepot Khali, Chhoangkhali Monkhali, and Inani under Jaliapalong Union, Kutupalong Hungergona, Dargah Beel, Digolia Palong and Haldia Palong under Raja Palong Union, and different areas under Ratna Palong Union.

Upazila Sub-Assistant (SA) Agriculture Officer Newton Chowdhury said, local farmers have farmed hybrid species of watermelon.

SA Agriculture Officer Mostak Ahmed said, getting more than expected profits, local growers have become interested about watermelon cultivation.

Proprietor of Coatbazar Seed Bhandar Sujit Chowdhury said, seeds of China, Australia and Thailand species of hybrid watermelon are mostly demanded; growers collected these species and farmed accordingly.

Growers Abdul Kadir and Mufijur Rahman of Motherbunia and Chhepot Khali areas said, the good watermelon production has been favoured by friendly weather.

Specially, growers are benefitting from advance watermelon, they added.

Grower Abdul Khalek of Motherbunia said, watermelon is selling at a high price in the beginning of the season; per piece is selling at over Tk 400 in the market.

Upazia Agriculture Officer Prasenjith Talukdar said, training is being imparted to farmers about land preparing, rich seed collection, planting system, rearing, technology and yielding affairs.







