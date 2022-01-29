Video
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Published : Saturday, 29 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 243
Our Correspondents

Two people including a young girl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Barishal, in three days.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Rahul Hawlader, 24, son of late Pintu Hawlader, a resident of Ward No. 8 Muslim Para area under Lalmohan Municipality. He was a honours student of Tolaram College in Narayanganj.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Maksudur Rahman Murad said Rahul had been suffering from mental disease for long.
However, he hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house in the morning.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as per their request, the OC added.    
BARISHAL: A young girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Kawnia PS area in the city on Wednesday morning.
Deceased Lubna Akhter, 12, was the daughter of Liton Hawlader, a resident of Ward No. 4 Amanatganj area under Kawnia PS.
Police and local sources said Lubna had an altercation with her step mother in the morning following a family issue.
As a sequel to it, she hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Some of the locals, however, alleged that she might have been killed by her step mothers, and later, her body was hanged to cover up the incident as suicide.


