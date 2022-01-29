Video
Saturday, 29 January, 2022
Home Countryside

Four killed in road mishaps in three districts

Published : Saturday, 29 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 250
Our Correspondents

Four people including a woman have been killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Rangpur, Panchagarh and Naogaon, on Wednesday.
MITHAPUKUR, RANGPUR: A man and his son were killed in a road accident in Mithapukur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Two others were also seriously injured in the accident.
The deceased were identified as Lal Chand, 70, and his son Sudhir Chandra, 45, residents of Namuza Shahapara Village in Sadar Upazila of Bogura District. Both of them were cattle traders by profession.
Police and local sources said Lal Chand and Sudhir Chandra along with other cattle traders were returning home after buying cattle on the day riding by a truck.
At one stage, the truck collided head-on with a Rangpur-bound cement-laden cargo in front of Mithapukur Fire Service Station in the upazila, which left four cattle traders severely injured.
The injured were rescued and rushed to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.
Later, Lal Chand and Sudhir Chandra succumbed to their injuries there at around 11:30pm while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members after autopsies.
A case has been filed with Mithapukur Police Station (PS) in this connection.
Boro Dargah Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Yamin Ali confirmed the incident.        
TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A stone labourer was killed and two others were seriously injured in a road accident in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
The deceased was identified as Fazlul Haque, 35, son of Atiar Rahman, a resident of Sarkerpara Village under Debnagar Union in the upazila. The injured are Moqbul Hossain, 70, a retired teacher at Aziznagar Dwi-Mukhi High School, and Abdul Haqim, teacher of Kalandigachh Fazil Madrasa in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Fazlul Haque was returning home from work riding by an easy-bike at night.
At that time, a Banglabandha-bound truck hit the easy-bike in Ranachandi Bazar area on the Banglabandha-Tentulia-Panchagarh National Highway while trying to avoid a collision with a motorcycle, which left easy-bike passenger Fazlul dead on the spot and two motorcyclists seriously injured.
Being informed, fire service personnel recovered the body of Fazlul and rescued the injured.
The injured were rushed to Tentulia Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital in critical condition.
However, police handed over the body to the deceased's family members without autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Highway PS Jahangir Alam Khan confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is undergoing in this connection.
MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: A woman was killed in a road accident in Mohadevpur Upazila of the disytrict on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Rabeya, 55, wife of Ahmed Ali, a resident of Sabail Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a private car hit Rabeya in Bagachara Madrasa area on the Naogaon-Rajshahi Regional Highway at around 11am while she was crossing the road, which left her dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, the law enforcers seized the private and filing of a case is underway in this connection.
Mohadevpur PS OC (Investigation) Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident.  


