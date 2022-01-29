78 detained on different charges in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Jan 28: A total of 78 people have been detained on different charges in the district.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Wednesday morning, arrested 36 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Friday.

Among the arrestees, 14 had arrest warrant, 15 were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, the arrested have been sent to jail on Friday following the court orders, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Monday night till Tuesday morning, arrested 42 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Tuesday.

Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrant, 22 were drug addicts and the remaining eight were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.







