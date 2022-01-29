APA helps improve public services in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Jan 28: Annual Performance Agreement (APA) system helps ensure accountable and transparent public services in the district.

Annual Performance Agreement (APA) is an innovative approach in an organization to improve performance, increase accountability, and ensure use of resources properly.

According to sources concerned, the APA is a modern effective system; it enhances capacity of government offices.

APA is mainly prepared for one year, and it is evaluated in every financial year. Such agreement is mainly signed between any official head and his subordinate. It includes their whole year's working descriptions.

Progress of work, monitoring and estimation are included in the APA.

When contacted, Assistant Commissioner (AC-Land)-Pirojpur Sadar Upazila Farana Aktar said, the progress of work is evaluated at 100 marks; of these, 70 per cent is for strategic compulsory affairs, 03 per cent for Citizen Charter, 10 per cent for good performance implementation, 10 per cent for e-governance, 03 per cent for access to information, and 04 per cent for complaint settlement.

Deputy Director (Women and Children Affairs) Md Zakir Hossain said, "Although the system is new, we are getting benefits of the APA. We are positive about it."

Assistant Commissioner of Circle-6 of Income Tax Department Md Masum Billa said, if the APA is not implemented fully, inefficiency information is included in the annual performance report, which is one type of punishment for public service holders. Also highest authorities reward good performance, he added.

The sources said, from 2014-2015 fiscal year, government departments and organisations have been implementing the APA. APA is the driving force for implementing government development programmes.

Government policymakers think the APA will assist in achieving targets of the 7th five year plan and SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals).









