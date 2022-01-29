Soil cutting from canal threatens crop cultivation at Chauddagram



The photo shows an excavator cutting soil from Boaljuri Canal at Chauddagram. photo: observer

Cutting soil and damaging dyke of the canal are going on simultaneously. Hundreds of farmers' lands are getting threatened.

Allegedly, an influential soil syndicate is selling soil from two dykes of the canal. The soil is cut by excavators. Later the lifted soil is sent to other places by trucks and drum trucks.

This soil looting is taking place round the clock. Trees and plants are getting destroyed. Hundreds of houses and farmers' lands have been under threat as the normal flow of the canal is disrupted. Water Development Board (WDB) has made a complaint with Chaddogram Police Station (PS) in this regard.

At least, 10 farmers were injured in an attack by members of the syndicate on January 17. The farmers were protesting against the canal dyke-cutting and lifting away soil.

Boaljuri Canal coming down from Indian border has flowed over Chauddagram Upazila. The re-excavation of 7,650 km stretch of the canal up to 'Nalbagh-Satbaria-Datama-Jugirkandi-Ranirbazar began in the end of the last year. But it has not been completed yet. Several excavators are used to cut soil from both sides of the canal in different places under Kashinagar Union.

Canal banks are damaged. Selling re-excavated soil is also taking place at Nalbagh portion of the canal.

When local farmers went to protest, members of the syndicate started attacking them with local weapons including knife, da, cheni and sticks. Of the injured 10, four were serious. They are identified as Monir Hossain, Hasan Mia, Abdul Wadud and Mir Hossain of Joymangalpur Village.

Abdul Wadud and Mir Hossain said, the syndicate led by two current and former influential union members of Jugirkandi Village have been publicly cutting soil by four excavators and sending the soil to other places for the last 15 days. The role of local administration is mysterious.

"So, in the interest of protecting crop land in the rainy season, we protested it. We have lodged complaint with different departments including the deputy commissioner (DC) to take action against the attackers," they added.

"We sought effective intervention from local MP Mujibul Haque Mujib, DC and WDB in protecting canal dams", they maintained.

Laksam Power Sub-Assistant Engineer Al Mamun-ur-Rashid Bhuiyan said, some unscrupulous people are illegally using excavators to cut the embankment of Boaljuri Canal and take away the soil; besides, no auction was held for the re-excavated soil; and soil is also lifted from some parts of the dam and is sent away by trucks and drum trucks at night.

"I have lodged a complaint with Chauddagram PS on January 16 to take legal action against the land lifters. But soil lifting is not stopped," he added.

Officer-in-Charge of Chauddagram PS Shubharanjan Chakma said, after investigating the allegation made by the WDB, legal action will be taken.

Chauddagram Upazila Nirbahi Officer SM Manjurul Haque said, those involved in the cutting, no matter how influential, will be brought under the law; no one will be spared.

Additional DC (General) Md Shahadat Hossain said, the district administration is working with zero tolerance against those who are illegally destroying the soil and vegetation of the canal dam. Action will be taken against those involved, he maintained.









CUMILLA, Jan 28: Boaljuri Canal in Chauddagram Upazila of the district is witnessing unabated soil cutting.Cutting soil and damaging dyke of the canal are going on simultaneously. Hundreds of farmers' lands are getting threatened.Allegedly, an influential soil syndicate is selling soil from two dykes of the canal. The soil is cut by excavators. Later the lifted soil is sent to other places by trucks and drum trucks.This soil looting is taking place round the clock. Trees and plants are getting destroyed. Hundreds of houses and farmers' lands have been under threat as the normal flow of the canal is disrupted. Water Development Board (WDB) has made a complaint with Chaddogram Police Station (PS) in this regard.At least, 10 farmers were injured in an attack by members of the syndicate on January 17. The farmers were protesting against the canal dyke-cutting and lifting away soil.Boaljuri Canal coming down from Indian border has flowed over Chauddagram Upazila. The re-excavation of 7,650 km stretch of the canal up to 'Nalbagh-Satbaria-Datama-Jugirkandi-Ranirbazar began in the end of the last year. But it has not been completed yet. Several excavators are used to cut soil from both sides of the canal in different places under Kashinagar Union.Canal banks are damaged. Selling re-excavated soil is also taking place at Nalbagh portion of the canal.When local farmers went to protest, members of the syndicate started attacking them with local weapons including knife, da, cheni and sticks. Of the injured 10, four were serious. They are identified as Monir Hossain, Hasan Mia, Abdul Wadud and Mir Hossain of Joymangalpur Village.Abdul Wadud and Mir Hossain said, the syndicate led by two current and former influential union members of Jugirkandi Village have been publicly cutting soil by four excavators and sending the soil to other places for the last 15 days. The role of local administration is mysterious."So, in the interest of protecting crop land in the rainy season, we protested it. We have lodged complaint with different departments including the deputy commissioner (DC) to take action against the attackers," they added."We sought effective intervention from local MP Mujibul Haque Mujib, DC and WDB in protecting canal dams", they maintained.Laksam Power Sub-Assistant Engineer Al Mamun-ur-Rashid Bhuiyan said, some unscrupulous people are illegally using excavators to cut the embankment of Boaljuri Canal and take away the soil; besides, no auction was held for the re-excavated soil; and soil is also lifted from some parts of the dam and is sent away by trucks and drum trucks at night."I have lodged a complaint with Chauddagram PS on January 16 to take legal action against the land lifters. But soil lifting is not stopped," he added.Officer-in-Charge of Chauddagram PS Shubharanjan Chakma said, after investigating the allegation made by the WDB, legal action will be taken.Chauddagram Upazila Nirbahi Officer SM Manjurul Haque said, those involved in the cutting, no matter how influential, will be brought under the law; no one will be spared.Additional DC (General) Md Shahadat Hossain said, the district administration is working with zero tolerance against those who are illegally destroying the soil and vegetation of the canal dam. Action will be taken against those involved, he maintained.