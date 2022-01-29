Video
A landmark moment for Dhaka metro rail

Published : Saturday, 29 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158

It is heartening to note that the main structure of the country's first metro rail project was completed on Thursday. The last segment of the viaduct was installed near the National Press Club. The entire structure stretching to some 20.1 kilometres, now connects the two ends of the capital - Uttara with Motijheel. Now at the final stage rail lines would be laid.
Test runs along a short route had already been conducted last year. Trial runs will continue until final launching in December followed by three months of "integrity tests" and then another five months of "trial runs" (without passengers). These test runs will be carried out to ensure the elevated train service is ready for use while related works on the overhead railway viaducts, tracks, wiring, and other preparations will be completed.
However, the biggest challenge had been finalising the route alignment. After overcoming this challenge, the second obstacle was to deal with Dhaka's varying width of roads. Our city roads are somewhere narrow while elsewhere it is very wide. It became difficult to manage the construction work by keeping vehicles moving. Moreover, lack of experts and technical skills were also barriers, and the pandemic only turned construction works even more demanding. Finally, the foundation works have been completed.
Nevertheless, the year is about to witness a landmark moment in the country's communications infrastructure. Benefits of an elevated metro rail in an overpopulated and rapidly urbanising country as ours are numerous.
It will not only significantly reduce travel time in regular commuting, but will also carry a large number of passengers, easing the pressure on other transport services.  Flexibility, ease and speed of communications coupled with consequent economic potentials that the Dhaka metro rail promises are likely to have profound impacts on the quality of life.
It is expected once the metro line is completed - the GDP of the country will increase by about one percent. At the same time, a large number of people will be employed.
However, in order to realise the potentials it is important to ensure fast procurement of all related machineries and equipments. Next it would be to mobilise and train up all metro rail employees with necessary technical and management skills. The least we expect is corruption to eat up its management board.
Apart from rendering quality service to passengers, we urge the authorities concerned to meet the deadline of Dhaka metro rail's planned commencement in December of this year.
In conclusion, we don't expect the MRT project to embrace the same fate of past ambitious communication projects, those which have noticeably failed to deliver as promised.



