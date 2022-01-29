Video
Letter To the Editor

Power wastage must be stopped

Published : Saturday, 29 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 258

Dear Sir,

Electricity is an unavoidable element for human beings. It makes our life easy and comfortable. In modern civilization, we can't fancy a hilarious life apart from electricity. Electricity is a national resource. A Country's economics rely on electricity.

According to the demand for electricity, the government has enhanced it and taken copious steps for generating electricity.
But it is a matter of grief that people make extravagant in using of electricity.
It makes dilemma circumstances. Running fans, electric lamps, television without any reason destroying the electricity, ironing the clothes every day, using AC is enough for 1 or 2 hours it is running incessantly.

Overall, electricity is a national resource. Influential people have to relinquish wastage of electricity. Owing to a deficit of electricity; factories, industries in numerous cities including Dhaka city has been shut down. The hazard has been reached in severe level in rural areas also. Rural people don't obtain electricity as their demand. People can become free from this by consciousness. If we can't hinder the wastage of electricity, it will be unfortunate for our nation.  

Rezaul korim
Student, Jagannath University



